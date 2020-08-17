Dear teachers, administrators, janitorial staff, secretaries, school cooks, school board members, coaches and anyone who has any touch points with the school system and the beautiful children inside those walls. I’m sorry. You didn’t plan on a pandemic changing this school year. You didn’t throw confetti at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, thinking it would be one of the hardest years imaginable.
You assumed the best. You had goals and dreams and hopes for the students you would affect each day.
You didn’t see this coming.
The world didn’t see this coming.
I’ve been watching online and in the news. I hear it when I walk into grocery stores or shopping malls and during online Zoom meetings with fellow parents and school staff.
Everyone is talking about what to do this school year. And everyone has an opinion.
Parents are ruthless. In some cases, we are just fighting for our babies. We want the best for them, and we worry.
In many cases, however, we think our ideas and plans for these kids are better than yours. As if your years of experience means nothing at all.
I’ve been watching you, too. You’re humble and kind and doing your best not to throw a shoe at our heads when we spout off our opinions. (I’m glad you’re a teacher and I’m not, because the shoe would most definitely be thrown by me.)
You want to keep these kids’ safe and you’ll do everything you can to make sure that happens.
You’re likely a parent, too. You understand the weight of these decisions. You go to bed at night worrying about the safety of your own family, and about the safety of your students.
I truly can’t imagine the pressure on your shoulders.
And I’m sorry it has to be this way.
Here’s what I know. My kids and thousands of students in our community are back in their classrooms for the first time in five months. Your smile might be hidden by that mask, but they’ll see it in your eyes. You’ll hide your worry and exhaustion, you’ll hide your fear because you care for these kids as if they were your own.
And for a moment, you will bring a sense of normal back into their worlds.
We aren’t sure what this school year will look like, but I know you’ll do your best to make it as good as it can be.
I just need you to know that we’re thankful for you. All of you. Even when we do a poor job showing it.