Santa delivers Dec. 24

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. I saw him Dec. 24. My saga started on Dec. 23, when I got up before dawn to fly from Kearney to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., to spend Christmas with my daughter Sara and her family in Aldie, Virginia.

Heading out to the airport that morning, the wind was howling and the snow was slobbering like a drunk tearing through the darkness. As I left the confines of the city, the snow intensified and suddenly swallowed my car. Inside that white tornado, I literally could not see. Then, like labor pains, that wind faded, and the prairie opened up again.

Boarding the plane, we passengers headed into the wind and gripped the railings up those flimsy metal steps up to the cabin. As I fastened my seatbelt, I looked out the window and grew alarmed. How could we fly in this?

The time for take-off came and went. The plane sat. The flight attendant first said we’d wait for 30 minutes to see if the wind died down, but 10 minutes later, she told us to go back inside the terminal.

We fought the wind again as we crept down those icy steps. The airport was closing for the rest of the day, they told us. We 50 passengers scrambled into a ragged line to rebook our flights. I got a flight leaving at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 24 that would get me to Sara’s by Christmas Eve afternoon.