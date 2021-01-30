Santa delivers Dec. 24

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. I saw him Dec. 24. My saga started on Dec. 23, when I got up before dawn to fly from Kearney to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., to spend Christmas with my daughter Sara and her family in Aldie, Virginia.
Heading out to the airport that morning, the wind was howling and the snow was slobbering like a drunk tearing through the darkness. As I left the confines of the city, the snow intensified and suddenly swallowed my car. Inside that white tornado, I literally could not see. Then, like labor pains, that wind faded, and the prairie opened up again.
Boarding the plane, we passengers headed into the wind and gripped the railings up those flimsy metal steps up to the cabin. As I fastened my seatbelt, I looked out the window and grew alarmed. How could we fly in this?
The time for take-off came and went. The plane sat. The flight attendant first said we’d wait for 30 minutes to see if the wind died down, but 10 minutes later, she told us to go back inside the terminal.
We fought the wind again as we crept down those icy steps. The airport was closing for the rest of the day, they told us. We 50 passengers scrambled into a ragged line to rebook our flights. I got a flight leaving at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 24 that would get me to Sara’s by Christmas Eve afternoon.
The wind was too wicked to try to drive home, so I sat down to wait. As I worked a New York Times crossword puzzle, I listened to distraught passengers trying to get home for Christmas.
One woman had left Grand Island with her elderly mother before dawn to drive to the Kearney airport. She slid all over Highway 30 like an ice skater.
A man was told he could get to San Diego by Christmas Day only by flying through Los Angeles and Phoenix.
Then there was the passenger bound for Brussels for Christmas. He had had his required COVID-19 test three days ago, but with this 24-hour delay, that test would expire, and if he couldn’t get re-tested today, authorities probably would keep him off the Chicago flight to Belgium; but nobody at the gate knew where he could get a test. I didn’t either. I’m the Hub’s COVID-19 reporter, but I came up empty too. TestNebraska sites require reservations, and I doubted if they were offering tests in a blizzard two days before Christmas.
“If I get to Chicago and they refuse to let me fly to Brussels because I don’t have a COVID-19 test, will United refund my ticket?” he asked the gate personnel. “No,” they said.
I didn’t stay to hear the end of that story. With a sudden lull in the winds, I zipped up my coat and headed out into the blizzard to drive home. The gusts shrieked and the snow leaped and danced and shrouded my car in white. I could not see. I got home only because the wind stopped now and then to catch its breath. Once in Kearney, I followed a creeping Walmart semi and prayed. By the time I got home, I was sagging like Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree.
Thursday morning — Christmas Eve — I was again up before dawn and saw that the starry skies were clear. I drove back out to the airport, but not for long. This time, the plane was grounded by mechanical problems. I had to change my flight again. This time, I’d depart for Denver at noon.
Suddenly I realized I might be alone on Christmas morning. Nearly in tears, with my third airplane ticket in hand, I called Sara. “Don’t worry, Mom. We won’t celebrate Christmas until you get here,” she said.
At noon, I held my breath until the plane lifted off. I scarcely breathed again until I landed at Dulles at 7:28 p.m. Christmas Eve.
I didn’t see Santa in that star-speckled sky, but I think he saw me. He gave me the best Christmas gift there is: family.