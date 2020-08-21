Safely vote in 2020

The timing of the current U.S. Postal Service management flare-up is interesting and disturbing. It was 100 years ago this week that the 19th Amendment was approved. A “yes” vote by the Tennessee Legislature on Aug. 18, 1920, meant the required three-fourths of the states had approved amending the U.S. Constitution to give women the right to vote.
It took 144 years for our nation to say it’s OK for half (or more) of its citizens to vote. It took another 45 years and the 1965 Voting Rights Act to remove state and local roadblocks such as poll taxes, literacy tests and intimidation that continued to prevent many Black women and men from exercising their constitutional right to vote.
Changes in USPS operations made by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, including limiting overtime and removing mail sorting machines, are the latest potential voting roadblocks.
The resulting slowdown in mail deliveries raised obvious concerns about timely deliveries of mail-in ballots in an election year when COVID-19 health concerns likely will mean a record number of voters will need to or choose to vote by mail.
Election officials in states that have used mail-in ballots for years have said their systems work, are safe and generate higher voter turnouts. Yet, President Trump and others in his administration continue to make unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots are at high risk for fraud.
So there are reasons to believe the real concern has more to do with politics than voting security. If mail-in ballots are so unsafe, why has Trump voted that way for years?
DeJoy, a donor and political supporter of a president seeking re-election, said Tuesday he will suspend the USPS changes until after the Nov. 3 general election. He was scheduled to testify today to a Senate committee and Monday to a House committee.
We may see our country as the world’s greatest democracy, but it has a long history of limiting voting based on gender, race, education and economic factors, and for political advantage.
The slowed postal services and false statements may make some voters think their only 2020 options are to risk going to the polls during a pandemic or to use a “fraud-prone” mail-in system. Instead, the focus should be to ensure all options are as safe and accessible as possible, and to encourage all eligible voters to cast ballots.
By the way, the USPS slowdown also puts at risk important day-to-day services needed by millions of Americans, especially in rural states like Nebraska. People rely on timely deliveries of personal mail, medicines and other necessities. Many small businesses depend on USPS to deliver supplies and ship products to customers.
When USPS officials announced plans in the past to close post offices in small communities, our U.S. senators and representatives fought back on our behalf. They’ve been silent, publicly at least, about the current service slowdown.
We all should be outraged by any attempt to stop qualified voters from voting.
It’s the civic duty of every qualified voter to do so. If you’re not a registered voter, go to your courthouse or its website to become one.
Prepare for a different election experience Nov. 3.
Voting at the polls may take longer and require masks for the safety of voters and poll workers. If you get an early ballot to complete at home, return it to the courthouse or mail it early to avoid any delivery delays and to reduce the Nov. 3 workload for election officials.
Details about voting methods, registration and ballot request forms, a map of precincts, and list of voting season deadlines are posted at buffalocounty.ne.gov, under “Election Commission” in the county offices tab.
For other counties, search the county name to find a website home page with a county offices list.
Be safe. Be a voter.
Lori Potter is a Kearney Hub staff writer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!