Road weary, locked out

We got locked out of our house on Saturday night. But let’s back up. We were on the road all day Saturday. It was the final basketball tournament of the season for our daughter, Grace. We’re beyond thankful that sports could even happen in the time of COVID, but we also were exhausted.

Four hours on the road can do that to parents.

We finally arrived in Kearney around 7:15 that night. We were looking forward to an evening of rest before waking up the next morning to hit the road again. Fourth-grade basketball is more serious than I remember.

We got home, opened the garage door, gathered all of our things (why do we have so many things) and turned the doorknob to get into our house.

But of course, you know what happened next.

“Um, why is this door locked,” I asked my family?

No one seemed to have an answer — and then I remembered. We removed the baby safety locks on the inside of our garage door because our 3-year-old is almost 4, and we trust him to stay inside. But we forgot that he doesn’t know the rules, and he likely locked the garage door when leaving the house, because he now has access to it.

“I didn’t do it,” he told me.