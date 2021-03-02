Road weary, locked out

We got locked out of our house on Saturday night. But let’s back up. We were on the road all day Saturday. It was the final basketball tournament of the season for our daughter, Grace. We’re beyond thankful that sports could even happen in the time of COVID, but we also were exhausted.
Four hours on the road can do that to parents.
We finally arrived in Kearney around 7:15 that night. We were looking forward to an evening of rest before waking up the next morning to hit the road again. Fourth-grade basketball is more serious than I remember.
We got home, opened the garage door, gathered all of our things (why do we have so many things) and turned the doorknob to get into our house.
But of course, you know what happened next.
“Um, why is this door locked,” I asked my family?
No one seemed to have an answer — and then I remembered. We removed the baby safety locks on the inside of our garage door because our 3-year-old is almost 4, and we trust him to stay inside. But we forgot that he doesn’t know the rules, and he likely locked the garage door when leaving the house, because he now has access to it.
“I didn’t do it,” he told me.
Of course he didn’t.
I wasn’t worried. I assumed a kid probably left the back door open. They didn’t. I tried the front door. Locked tight.
“I bet our friend has a key,” I told my husband.
He didn’t.
Let’s try our next-door neighbor. I think she has a key. She wasn’t home. At this point, we were running out of patience — and options.
My husband called a locksmith. No answer. My husband called another locksmith. No answer.
He tried a total of four locksmiths, who apparently all take the night off on Saturday evenings, as no one would respond. Since when do people do things on Saturday night?
Then the tears started to flow. One kid yelled at another kid, while another complained about being hungry and cold. When our second child (the fourth grader, who is learning all about Nebraska history in school) said, “Now I know what the pioneers must have felt like,” I about lost it too.
“Just call the police,” I told my husband. “I’m sure they will have options for us.”
“Um, we can break down a door,” they said.
That didn’t seem like the option we wanted.
When the 3-year-old told me that he had to go potty and that it wasn’t the type of potty that could go outside, I packed up my kids and hit the road to find a bathroom and my sanity.
My husband stayed behind with a hammer and screwdriver (the tool, not the drink, although I know he could have used that too).
When I arrived to the store with the bathroom, my 3-year-old told me he didn’t have to go potty anymore, and my husband sent me a picture of a broken doorknob, but an intact door.
“I got in,” he told me.
Of course he did. I packed up my kids and headed home.
By 9:15, we were all inside our warm home, exhausted from the day.
I learned three things from this experience.
1) I should definitely keep a spare house key in my purse.
2) 24-hour service doesn’t always mean 24-hour service.
3) I probably shouldn’t trust a 3-year-old. Even though he’s adorable.