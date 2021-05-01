Rick Steves, eat your heart out

As I went, Lori looked way way way way way across the plains, practically to the moon, and pointed to a silver roof gleaming in the far, far, far, far far distance. “That’s Holdrege,” she said. “And that over there is Funk.”

“How do you know?” I asked. We were surrounded by hibernating fields and clouds brushing the horizon on all sides, and I knew this scenery stretched all the way to Kansas and all the way west past McCook.

“I just knew,” Lori said. Mary Pat chimed in from the back seat: “When you live here, you know where things are.”

I wanted to argue, “But there are no landmarks, just fields and a few clumps of trees!” But I stayed quiet.

As I slowed at intersections marked Road P or Road R or Road T, Lori told me those intersecting roads are all a mile apart. “How do you know?” I asked. She gave some tangled explanation about square miles.

We were the only car on the road, but I carefully observed all the stop signs, nervous that, if I merely paused, some rusty pickup would come barreling through and kill us all, but none did.