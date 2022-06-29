 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminder, things could be worse

We sold our house, but our forever home isn’t quite ready. We’re staying in an extended stay hotel suite in town until our new home is finished.

The suite is nice. It has two bedrooms and bathrooms, a full kitchen, and an office area where I can put my laptop.

There’s fresh breakfast each morning and free laundry services. I can even work out anytime I want. (Although, I don’t want to.)

And yet, I still complain.

“I’m so over this,” I told my husband.

“It’s still just a hotel,” I sighed to my sister.

Leslie Means

Leslie Means has contributed columns to the Kearney Hub for almost 10 years. 

“I don’t want to be here, I want to be in our new house,” I tell myself each morning.

I’ve found every reason to whine and whimper and feel sorry for myself.

There’s a family staying near our suite. I met the young mother and her baby today.

“Excuse me,” she asked politely as our paths crossed in the laundry room. “My name is Jessica. Are you on vacation?”

I notice her swollen belly, although I don’t mention that, because women know to never assume a pregnancy.

“No, I tell her,” continuing my woe-is-me rant.

“We’re building a house and it’s taking forever so we’re here until it’s finished.”

She smiles and congratulates me as she gently removes the key card from her baby’s mouth.

“Are you on vacation?” I ask, wondering who or what they are visiting here.

“No, my husband travels for work so we’re with him. I’m pregnant (again) so we don’t do much during the day,” she tells me.

“Wow,” I respond, secretly happy with my baby-on-board assumption. “How long are you here?”

“Until January.”

January.

She does know it’s June, right?

Then, she kindly offered me free food cards, extra laundry detergent and advice on how to use these tricky key cards.

“Sorry if our dog is loud,” she tells me.

And then it hits me.

This young mother has a baby, a baby on the way, a dog, a husband who works long hours, and she’s living in temporary housing for at least 7 months.

She was the kindest human I’ve met in a while. And here I am, complaining about my fresh breakfast and laundry service.

“OK God,” I whisper to myself. “If this lady can be chipper, so can I. I’ll stop complaining now.”

