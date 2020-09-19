Reaching for the stars?

Years ago, my late cousin Jenny Nickell, a television producer, worked with astronaut Pete Conrad, a U.S. Navy veteran. She filmed a sequence of Conrad with the U.S. Navy Thunderbirds on a program about G-forces.
One evening, as Jenny stood outside chatting with Conrad, he looked up at the moon. He’d been there. He was the third man to walk on the moon. Jenny never saw the moon in the same way again.
I thought of that Monday when I heard that scientists had detected fragile evidence on Mars suggesting that some kind of life might have existed there. A short time later, websites boasted that within 15 years, humans might travel to Mars and set up so-called communities. One report said excitedly that humans might live on Mars permanently.
I wondered, with pity, how anyone could turn away from the richness of life on earth.
Sure, the heavens are fascinating. Who hasn’t sat out at night and watched the stars? Remember the solar eclipse three years ago? Humans salivate over “Star Wars.” No doubt some people will grab a chance to go to Mars permanently, but not me. A walk on the moon like Conrad’s or a weekend on Mars, maybe, but never a lifetime. I could never leave life on earth.
For starters, Mars is frigid. Its average temperature is -82 F.
With current space vehicles, Mars is a six-month journey one way, so the trek there and back alone would last a year, never mind how long you’d stay. Astronauts would travel and live forever in cramped space vehicles and pack enough food for months. How would they stay safe from disease? Wouldn’t astronauts miss their friends and families? If an astronaut died, what would happen to the body? Mars has no football, Little League games, Fourth of July fireworks, Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving turkey or the silent beauty of falling snow. It has no Christmas trees, Christmas lights or Christmas music. It has no hushed worshipers in churches on Christmas Eve and squealing children dashing downstairs on Christmas morning.
It has no farmers, no cattle, no combines, no fields of corn waiting to be harvested. It has no sandhill cranes in early spring and no chirping spring peepers in marshes every March. It has no birds, no fish, no deer, no foxes.
It has no senior proms or graduations, no college campuses or college football.
Life would lose its luster without sunshine, warmth, flowers, trees, ponds and rivers. Walk out into the Willa Cather Prairie south of Red Cloud and see the prairie grass and feel the wind, and listen to it, too, and the distant lowing of cattle. That’s missing on Mars. Mars has no weddings, no bridal showers, no flurry of bridesmaids, no bride floating down the aisle, no wedding cake.
No family reunions. No kittens or puppies or fluffy chicks.
No tender steak, sizzling prime rib, herb-roasted chicken, luscious pies, greasy pizza. No county fairs or ribbons for scrapbooks and jams and jellies.
Humans have been trying to reach distant places for centuries. They have sailed into the sea on primitive rafts. The Wright Brothers sent humans into the air. We all yearn for an answer to a much larger mystery: What lies beyond?
In “The Mystery of Chaco Canyon,” a PBS special that first aired in 1999, Paul Pino of New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo said that man is not meant to know everything. His interview came as archaeologists probed this massive adobe ruin in the northwest New Mexican desert that is perfectly aligned to the sun and the moon. It was abandoned 800 years ago. Nobody knows why. No written record was left because the Ancestral Puebloans who lived there had no written language.
Some forces are beyond our understanding, Pino said wisely. “Everything was meant to fall down. Everything goes back to Mother Earth. Some things should be left as they are. Some things aren’t meant to be understood,” he said.
That wisdom won’t keep man from rocketing into outer space, but as we wonder and explore, we must remember that Mother Earth is home.
