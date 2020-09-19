Reaching for the stars?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Years ago, my late cousin Jenny Nickell, a television producer, worked with astronaut Pete Conrad, a U.S. Navy veteran. She filmed a sequence of Conrad with the U.S. Navy Thunderbirds on a program about G-forces.

One evening, as Jenny stood outside chatting with Conrad, he looked up at the moon. He’d been there. He was the third man to walk on the moon. Jenny never saw the moon in the same way again.

I thought of that Monday when I heard that scientists had detected fragile evidence on Mars suggesting that some kind of life might have existed there. A short time later, websites boasted that within 15 years, humans might travel to Mars and set up so-called communities. One report said excitedly that humans might live on Mars permanently.

I wondered, with pity, how anyone could turn away from the richness of life on earth.

Sure, the heavens are fascinating. Who hasn’t sat out at night and watched the stars? Remember the solar eclipse three years ago? Humans salivate over “Star Wars.” No doubt some people will grab a chance to go to Mars permanently, but not me. A walk on the moon like Conrad’s or a weekend on Mars, maybe, but never a lifetime. I could never leave life on earth.

For starters, Mars is frigid. Its average temperature is -82 F.