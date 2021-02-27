Quiz on International Women’s Day

THE AUTHOR Sarah Morgan Smith is director of faculty at the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University and editor of Ashbrook’s compendium “Gender and Equality: Core Documents.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

International Women’s Day, which celebrates women’s achievements, is March 8. With a woman vice president, a woman speaker of the House of Representatives, 141 other women serving in the House and Senate, nine women governors, and several dozen women leading Fortune 500 companies, the prominent role women play in U.S. society may seem evident today. But it wasn’t always so.

This quiz from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University is an opportunity to test your knowledge of women’s achievements in the United States.

1. In 1848, suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott organized the first woman’s rights convention in American history, which was held in Seneca Falls, N.Y. The statement of Sentiments and Grievances, published at the end of the convention, used language from what historical document?

A. U.S. Constitution

B. Declaration of Independence

C. Emancipation Proclamation

D. The Federalist Papers