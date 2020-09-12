Puppy for the pandemic

A recent PBS Newshour story said dogs have become so prized in Great Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic that kidnappers are snatching them and demanding a ransom for their return. As I watched that story, I thought of little Ashby.
Ashby is the cavalier King Charles spaniel that my daughter Sara and her family adopted in May. When I first saw Ashby in May via Zoom, she was a furry puddle of softness on the lap of my granddaughter Allison, 13.
The family had been locked up at home in Aldie, Va., since early March due to COVID-19 and decided this was the perfect time to finally get a puppy, but demand was so high there were no puppies available at shelters and other places. Apparently, this pick-a-puppy-during-the-pandemic idea was not a novel concept.
Finally, on a Saturday in May, they drove 750 miles round-trip to Johnstown, Ohio, to get a puppy from a breeder. They named her Ashby after Ashby-de-la-Zouche, the British town where they lived from 2015 to 2017. Allison calls her “a dream come true.”
This little brown-and-white puppy was too tiny to climb the stairs. She barely barked. She had a few accidents, but for Sara, who had three children in three years, she’s been easy. “Ashby is fetching, cute and easygoing. She is happy to go on walks, play fetch, or just sit in a friendly lap and relax,” Allison told me.
Claire, 13, Allison’s twin, is exuberant, too. “The endless amount of puppy love never fails to put a smile on my face. I was surprised how easygoing Ashby is and how she is willing to do what ever we are doing,” she said.
Brendan, 16, was so-so about getting a dog, “but I was surprised how happy I am with Ashby. I love coming home and seeing how excited she is to see us.”
In June, I finally met Ashby when I went for a visit. At first, I was a bit skittish. I was terrified of dogs when I was small, and tatters of that fear linger. Don’t get too friendly, I begged silently before opening the front door.
Ashby scampered up to me when I arrived. She jumped a bit and sniffed a bit, but she was no yapping, slobbering monster. She was sweet. As I settled in, I realized with relief she was too tiny to leap into my lap, and my grandchildren were so eager to play with her that she never lacked for attention. She played a bit, chewed on toys, then napped in somebody’s arms. She rang a bell when she needed to go out. Her favorite in the family is my son-in-law Peter. Every evening, she padded over to her open cage, curled up inside it, and fell asleep.
She loved riding in the car. She came with us for a day at Shenandoah National Park, but instead of riding in her car carrier, she dozed in Claire’s lap for the hour-long ride. As we hiked, she romped on her leash and sniffed curiously at the trees. A few days later, she hiked with us through a forest down to the Potomac River.
One evening, we watched the classic Walt Disney cartoon, “Lady and the Tramp.” I was astonished at how Disney cartoonists had flawlessly nailed down puppy characteristics.
Now 6 months old, Ashby has outgrown her cage and sleeps upstairs with the family. In July, they vacationed in an old family cabin in the Adirondacks. Ashby explored the woods, but always stayed close enough to see her “family.” They buckled her into a life preserver and took her kayaking, too.
Ashby is their shining star amidst the pandemic. “We always knew we would get a dog. The COVID quarantine provided the perfect opportunity,” Sara said.
When Sara was small, we had a cat, “but Ashby is better than a cat,” she said. “I can’t imagine not having her. She loves to be with us. I love that we can take her places. Dogs take a lot more training than cats, but now I understand why people have dogs.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!