Promise of Christmas tree

Ever since Halloween, a voice has haunted me like the voice that haunted Kevin Costner in “Field of Dreams.” Put it up! it said. Go away, I told that voice. It’s still autumn. I discarded my pumpkins and hung a turkey banner on my front door and wrote stories about Thanksgiving events, like the free turkey dinners Hot Meals USA was serving here.
But that darn voice kept pestering me: Put it up!
I sighed.
I knew what that nagging meant. “It” was my Christmas tree. It’s been hibernating in my closet for the last 11 months, and as I usually do, I was determined to keep it there until the Christmas season got going in December.
That darn voice wouldn’t listen. It got hoarse: Put it up!
The Saturday before Thanksgiving, I slumped on the couch and stared at the bare trees outside. I’d been writing sad stories about spiking COVID cases and overworked medical staffs. I’d turned down a Thanksgiving dinner invitation because I was afraid I might get COVID-19 there.
The next day, my daughter Sara called, and our conversation veered to COVID-19, which still is stomping on her Washington, D.C. suburb of Aldie, Va. My three teen-aged grandchildren have done remote learning since March. My son-in-law Peter has been working at home for nine months and there’s no end in sight, so he finally turned the den into his office.
As for Sara, she teaches preschool, and she’s had to try teaching 3-year-olds on Zoom at home. Impossible.
So when I told her about my insane desire to put up my Christmas tree, she didn’t hesitate.
“The year is shot,” Sara said. “COVID has broken all the rules, so go ahead and put up your tree. Do it tonight. It doesn’t matter.”
I raised a very wise daughter.
I also remembered that last year, I’d put my tree up in late November, too.
Last year, we had mountains of snow the week of Thanksgiving. Remember? My niece and her family had stopped by for a night on their way from Cleveland to a family reunion in Estes Park, Colo. I was teary when they took off on the Monday before Thanksgiving.
I was so blue the rest of the week that by the Saturday after Thanksgiving, I broke a lifelong tradition and put up my Christmas tree. I kept thinking some frowning ghost might swoop down and slap me and tell me that it was way too soon, but I did it anyway. And I was glad.
That little tree I got at the Junk Jaunt for $20 in 2014 stood there proudly. It’s as skinny as a pencil, about as puny as Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, but it stretches to nearly five feet tall. Festooned with little lights and my beloved collection of ornaments picked up on my travels in the U.S. and abroad through the years, it soothed me. It was cozy, and I was happy.
An hour after I put it up, I got a frantic call from Meghan. They were heading back to Cleveland and trying to get as far as Des Moines that night, but Estes Park was gripped in the fury of a snowstorm. They’d started out, but highways were closed and they got re-routed and the wind was buffeting their car so violently that Paul had to grip the wheel with both hands to stay on the road. At 8 p.m., still in Oakley, Kan., they were throwing in the towel.
“Can we come stay with you again?” she asked.
My spirits rose brighter than the Christmas star.
Three hours later, they staggered in, mentally battered, their three children sleepy and grumpy. There to welcome them was my shining little tree, a solace after the storm. I served them hot chocolate and cookies, and we sat around that tree talking, soaking up its fragile beauty and restorative magic.
I put that tree up again last weekend, and I’m glad. It’s a reassurance of hope and promise in this COVID-19-clobbered Christmas.
