Promise of Christmas tree

As for Sara, she teaches preschool, and she’s had to try teaching 3-year-olds on Zoom at home. Impossible.

So when I told her about my insane desire to put up my Christmas tree, she didn’t hesitate.

“The year is shot,” Sara said. “COVID has broken all the rules, so go ahead and put up your tree. Do it tonight. It doesn’t matter.”

I raised a very wise daughter.

I also remembered that last year, I’d put my tree up in late November, too.

Last year, we had mountains of snow the week of Thanksgiving. Remember? My niece and her family had stopped by for a night on their way from Cleveland to a family reunion in Estes Park, Colo. I was teary when they took off on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

I was so blue the rest of the week that by the Saturday after Thanksgiving, I broke a lifelong tradition and put up my Christmas tree. I kept thinking some frowning ghost might swoop down and slap me and tell me that it was way too soon, but I did it anyway. And I was glad.