Presidents of my career

While visiting the Hub office Monday, former reporter and now University of Nebraska at Kearney senior director of communications and marketing Todd Gottula reminded a few of us Hub veterans that a special event in our journalism careers was 20 years ago.
Bill Clinton came to Kearney on Dec. 8, 2000, as his eight years as president were ending.
Nebraska was the only state he hadn’t yet visited while in office.
Hub reporters and photographers were at the airport, along the motorcade route, and in the UNK Health and Sports Center, where Clinton spoke and received an honorary degree.
My first job was taking photos from the gym’s media section, opposite the stage. My parking spot was within walking distance and where my car couldn’t be blocked.
After the speech, I headed to Clinton’s next stop, the then-new Archway museum. I safely parked where I could see his motorcade pass by on its way to the airport and then drove to The Archway to interview Mayor Pete Kotsiopulos about his experience hosting a president.
We often think that being in the presence of a famous person is a personal encounter, even if it was from a distance as part of a big crowd. I’ve had similar person-in-a-crowd encounters with two other presidents.
Former Hub reporter Craig Spencer and I were sent to North Platte to cover President Ronald Reagan’s Aug. 13, 1987, visit. We watched his plane land at the airport, did quick interviews with national network news correspondents Sam Donaldson and Andrea Mitchell, and covered Reagan’s speech to an estimated 15,000 people at the Wild West Arena.
The keynote speaker at the 2003 National Federation of Press Women Conference in Wilmington, Delaware, was favorite son Sen. Joe Biden. No one knew he would be a future vice president and our 46th president.
A more distant president encounter was in June 1974 during the Watergate scandal and on my first trip to Washington, D.C. I had graduated from Wilcox High School a month earlier.
My group’s Capitol tour included the small office vice presidents use in their role as president of the Senate — presiding in the Senate at ceremonial times, but voting only to break ties. We took turns sitting at the desk with the vice president seal on the wall behind us.
Fewer than two months later, Vice President Gerald Ford was sworn in as president after Richard Nixon resigned.
Ahead of an April 2008 trip to D.C. for a journalism event, I arranged to do a day-in-the-life type story with U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson. A member of the Armed Services Committee, he helped me get media credentials to attend a packed hearing featuring an Iraq War update by Gen. David Petraeus.
Other committee members included past, present and future presidential candidates Edward Kennedy, John McCain and Hillary Clinton.
Also, I interviewed Bob Kerrey as Nebraska governor and U.S. senator several times, but not during his one short-lived campaign for president.
None of those president or want-to-be-president encounters influenced my opinions on issues or people’s characters. Or how I voted.
That might not have been true for my great-great grandpa Charles R. Potter, based on his written account of his life: upstate New York boyhood, working his way west as a young adult, and eventually settling in Nebraska, first at Red Cloud where several brothers already lived and then as a Wilcox-Ragan area store owner and farmer.
He wrote that while in Illinois, he and 10 friends “drove” to Ottawa to hear a debate — the first of seven — between U.S. Senate incumbent Stephen Douglas and challenger Abraham Lincoln. A U.S. Park Service website says an estimated 10,000-12,000 people attended the Aug. 21, 1858, event.
Lincoln lost that election, but gained national attention from the debates. Two years later, he was elected to his first term as president.
Great-great grandpa moved to Grandview, Iowa, around the same time. After the Civil War started in 1861, he joined the Union Army’s 19th Iowa Volunteers.
“My first presidential vote was for Lincoln,” he wrote. “Four years later, while in camp, I voted for him again.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
