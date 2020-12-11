Presidents of my career

While visiting the Hub office Monday, former reporter and now University of Nebraska at Kearney senior director of communications and marketing Todd Gottula reminded a few of us Hub veterans that a special event in our journalism careers was 20 years ago.

Bill Clinton came to Kearney on Dec. 8, 2000, as his eight years as president were ending.

Nebraska was the only state he hadn’t yet visited while in office.

Hub reporters and photographers were at the airport, along the motorcade route, and in the UNK Health and Sports Center, where Clinton spoke and received an honorary degree.

My first job was taking photos from the gym’s media section, opposite the stage. My parking spot was within walking distance and where my car couldn’t be blocked.

After the speech, I headed to Clinton’s next stop, the then-new Archway museum. I safely parked where I could see his motorcade pass by on its way to the airport and then drove to The Archway to interview Mayor Pete Kotsiopulos about his experience hosting a president.

We often think that being in the presence of a famous person is a personal encounter, even if it was from a distance as part of a big crowd. I’ve had similar person-in-a-crowd encounters with two other presidents.