Please don’t forget tent campers at Fort Kearny

Goldilocks is my little yellow tent. She’s been my camping companion for a dozen years, but soon, I fear, she’ll be as useless as a rotary-dial phone.
When I pitch Goldilocks at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area these days, she’s swallowed up by Titanic-sized, air-conditioned RVs with TVs and belching generators. That campground used to have a cozy section without electricity as a concession to us dwindling tent-campers, but during the winter, they installed electricity at nearly every campsite. Now RVs are so thick in there that they practically rub shoulders. Tenters have been pushed out.
Irritated, I stopped in Tuesday evening at the Nebraska Game and Park Commission’s open house at The Archway to see the proposals for Fort Kearny’s future. I went in as a skeptic. By the time I left, a bit of that skepticism had been erased.
NGPC wants to make Fort Kearny a lot splashier. Numerous ideas included new yurts in the campground, “glamping” in wooden-floored tents, or camping in covered wagons circled around a campfire, along with reconstructed buildings at Fort Kearny State Historic Park. If every idea got the green light, the cost would surpass the U.S. national debt.
It was fun to imagine, but will there still be a quiet hide-away for Goldilocks and me?
As I browsed Tuesday evening, a park official told me the park bought 57 adjacent acres to expand the campground, but if they add ziplines (another suggestion) and exhibits about Col. Stephen Kearny’s arrival at the site in 1847, will I still be able to pitch my tent away from that furor?
Parks are supposed to be fun, sure, but most of us retreat to parks to relax, to put the brakes on our body clocks that run 220 mph. We want to hear the birds and the breeze and the silence. Especially the silence.
Having said that, I agree that the Fort Kearny State Historical Park lacks oomph. Few people visit the visitor center and fewer still wander through that little barn full of old vehicles or the reconstructed fort. Improvements there could be a draw.
Fort Kearny State Recreation Area also needs to cater to day-users. Back home in Cleveland, our stellar public park system has no campgrounds, but it is blessed with miles and miles of thick woods and trails and inviting picnic areas with inviting picnic tables, and sparkling rivers and creeks and ponds. There’s even Squire’s Castle, a real stone castle that a man built for his wife a century ago. She died before he finished it, so the empty castle remains. It’s a gem, with picnic tables and a huge meadow nearby offering space to toss a Frisbee, toss balls to energetic puppies and more.
Fort Kearny simply has no equivalent. At Fort Kearny, unless you fish or paddle your own kayak, there’s little space to do anything else. All the picnic tables are crammed under two shelters. Why not put some on the grass for non-campers to use?
Also, more space should be cleared along the Platte River for river-users. Lots of people swim under the hike-bike trail bridge in the summer, and they have to clamber down among rocks to get to the water.
I hope Fort Kearny doesn’t just shove new tent sites into weedy cracks and gullies. I suggest Fort Kearny study Niobrara State Park. Wisely, it has separate campgrounds for RVs and tents. Many of the tent sites are spectacular, perched high on a bluff over the Missouri River some distance apart.
I love camping with Goldilocks. I sleep in a tent I pitch myself, then toss in my sleeping bag, a Therma-Rest pad and my pillow. I build a campfire and roast marshmallows. I sit in the silence at dawn sipping coffee and listening to the birds. It’s heaven on earth. Unfortunately, I’m being shoved out.maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com