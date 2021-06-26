Please don’t forget tent campers at Fort Kearny

Parks are supposed to be fun, sure, but most of us retreat to parks to relax, to put the brakes on our body clocks that run 220 mph. We want to hear the birds and the breeze and the silence. Especially the silence.

Having said that, I agree that the Fort Kearny State Historical Park lacks oomph. Few people visit the visitor center and fewer still wander through that little barn full of old vehicles or the reconstructed fort. Improvements there could be a draw.

Fort Kearny State Recreation Area also needs to cater to day-users. Back home in Cleveland, our stellar public park system has no campgrounds, but it is blessed with miles and miles of thick woods and trails and inviting picnic areas with inviting picnic tables, and sparkling rivers and creeks and ponds. There’s even Squire’s Castle, a real stone castle that a man built for his wife a century ago. She died before he finished it, so the empty castle remains. It’s a gem, with picnic tables and a huge meadow nearby offering space to toss a Frisbee, toss balls to energetic puppies and more.

Fort Kearny simply has no equivalent. At Fort Kearny, unless you fish or paddle your own kayak, there’s little space to do anything else. All the picnic tables are crammed under two shelters. Why not put some on the grass for non-campers to use?