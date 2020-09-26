Pleas for more COVID transparency

I'm still buried under the responses I got from my Aug. 15 column, “Confessions of a COVID-19 reporter,” lamenting the lack of reliable public information surrounding COVID-19 here. You agree. You want more information.
Since that column, I’ve seen some progress. The Two Rivers Public Health Department has improved graphs and charts on its website. The Two Rivers epidemiologist, Aravind Menon, is responsive and helpful. Kearney Regional Medical Center posts daily numbers of its COVID patients on its website. I get daily patient counts from Good Sam, too.
But as cases rise like corn in July, you want truth. You hear scads of rumors, but few are talking. You’re also weary of those who pooh-pooh COVID.
Here’s a sample of my mail:
n “I share your frustration. If ever there was a time we need local information, it is now. I cannot figure out why officials keep people in the dark, especially when such information concerns our health. HIPPA indeed.”
n “Thank you for the very brave column. Everywhere I turn, someone is getting sick, but the Two Rivers risk dial does not seem to reflect the updated numbers from events like the recent wedding reception with 500+ people. How do you keep that a secret in a town like this? The Kearney Public School dial is even less trustworthy. Everyone wants to turn a blind eye and pretend there is nothing going on.”
n “How did Two Rivers even allow that wedding reception? How do you maintain social distancing at a reception with hundreds of people seated close together, dancing and mingling? I am not sure where the blame lies. Is it the venue owners, the families, the attendees or Two Rivers? Something tells me it is a combination of all four.”
n “Thank you for writing about an uncomfortable topic. Maybe it will shed some light on the risk of large group socializing during a pandemic.”
n “Despite the roadblocks you are encountering, keep up the good work — and keep digging.”
n “It would be helpful to know how many people in Gibbon, not just Buffalo County, have had COVID. Very few people wear masks to our little grocery store. They have gatherings without masks in each other’s homes. They seem to think that COVID-19 won’t get us here, but I know it has.”
n “I feel mostly safe in Kearney because more places are requiring masks, but I am alarmed by our governor’s attitude of denial and his refusal to mandate anything.”
n “COVID cases in Buffalo County are on the rise, but Two Rivers gives no guidance on what places to avoid. It does not reinforce the need for mask-wearing and social distancing. Knowing the numbers in each town or city would help. Apparently, economics mean more to our county and city governments than residents’ health.”
n “It boggles my mind that Nebraskans who are so willing to help their neighbors during tough times won’t put on a mask and protect their neighbors.”
***
When I was a newspaper editor in Cleveland, one deer-ravaged suburb voted to station sharpshooters in trees in residential neighborhoods to thin the herd. But officials refused to say when or where shooting would begin. They said that was “a violation of privacy.”
I wrote a stern editorial blasting this decision. If a rifle-bearing sharpshooter was hiding in my neighborhood, I’d sure want to know, I wrote, but the city stood firm. It said neighborhoods deserved privacy. That’s what Two Rivers says.
Three weeks ago, the owner of a Pleasanton bar warned publicly that a customer had tested positive for COVID-19 during the Labor Day weekend.
She urged people who were in the bar to quarantine. I applaud her common sense.
It’s time for more people and officials to be as wise.
