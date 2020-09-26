Pleas for more COVID transparency

n “How did Two Rivers even allow that wedding reception? How do you maintain social distancing at a reception with hundreds of people seated close together, dancing and mingling? I am not sure where the blame lies. Is it the venue owners, the families, the attendees or Two Rivers? Something tells me it is a combination of all four.”

n “Thank you for writing about an uncomfortable topic. Maybe it will shed some light on the risk of large group socializing during a pandemic.”

n “Despite the roadblocks you are encountering, keep up the good work — and keep digging.”

n “It would be helpful to know how many people in Gibbon, not just Buffalo County, have had COVID. Very few people wear masks to our little grocery store. They have gatherings without masks in each other’s homes. They seem to think that COVID-19 won’t get us here, but I know it has.”

n “I feel mostly safe in Kearney because more places are requiring masks, but I am alarmed by our governor’s attitude of denial and his refusal to mandate anything.”