Perfect picnic in Potter

I had no intention of going to Potter, Neb., last month. I didn’t even know there was a Potter, Neb., but now I do. That’s the fun of traveling. Sometimes, the journey is as riveting at the destination.
I left Kearney on a sunny, wind-whipped Tuesday, Oct. 13, headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks to spend five days with my son Matt, who lives in Los Angeles. Due to COVID-19, we hadn’t seen each other since Christmas.
COVID-19 led me to Potter, too.
I packed a peanut butter sandwich to stay out of restaurants, but when lunchtime came, I couldn’t find a parking place at the I-80 rest area east of Sidney. Every spot was full, and semis lined the area. I got back on I-80 and decided to find a city park in a town on the tattered western edge of Nebraska.
My next try was Sidney. As I got off I-80 and headed into that town, a gush of memories flooded through me. The last time I was there was 2009 during my 10-week solitary road trip from my home in Cleveland out to Elko, Nev., and back. I’d taken Highway 30 across Nebraska on that journey, and stopped in Sidney for a cup of coffee at a restaurant on a downtown corner. Grandma Jo’s, maybe?
That restaurant is still there, but I drove around and around and couldn’t find a city park, so I gave up, headed west out of town on Highway 30 and followed signs back to I-80.
By now my stomach was begging for that peanut butter sandwich, so when I saw the exit for Potter 16 miles west of Sidney, I got off I-80 and ventured into town.
I crossed the dusty intersection at Highway 30 (“cross traffic does not stop”) and spotted a sign with an arrow that said “business district.” Sure enough, as I rumbled across the UP tracks, I discovered a tidy main street and, best of all, a city park.
This park, empty on this breezy autumn day, sat idly on the corner of Chestnut Street, the town’s main thoroughfare. It was sheltered from the railroad tracks by a neat row of tall pines. The park had swings, a slide and best of all, a picnic shelter. The shelter’s roof looked like the top of a carousel, but instead of gaily painted wooden horses underneath, it held four picnic tables. I’d hoped to eat under the warmth of the sun, not under a roof, but I was grateful for a table. The wind was howling, so I put on a hat, zipped up my jacket and sat down and ate.
I ate in silence, alone. Nobody else was here. Every so often, trucks carrying harvested corn roared past, bumped over the UP tracks and headed south towards I-80.
Across from the park was a modest restaurant, the Potter Sundry. It was busy at noon. A passel of pickups were parked outside. I’d have peeked inside, but I was avoiding crowds because of COVID. Across from that was a bank with a tall neon sign that flashed the time.
After I ate my apple, I poked around a bit. West of the park was a historical museum (an old church?) but it was locked. I peered inside the windows anyway.
I walked north, down the few blocks of the business district in this town of 350 people, past A Collective Gathering gift shop and the post office. Then I heard a distant train whistle, so I hurried down to the tracks and watched a lengthy UP freight train hurry through. My eyes stretched beyond the tracks and out to the yawning prairie that was as golden as grain in the autumn sun.
I wondered what life would be like in a sleepy little town like this, a little splat on the prairie.
At last, it was time to move on. I still had 338 miles to go to Rock Springs, Wyo., for the night.
Thanks, Potter. It was a luscious lunch hour. Poking around new places is what makes travel delicious.
