 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perfect picnic in Potter

Perfect picnic in Potter

{{featured_button_text}}

I had no intention of going to Potter, Neb., last month. I didn’t even know there was a Potter, Neb., but now I do. That’s the fun of traveling. Sometimes, the journey is as riveting at the destination.

I left Kearney on a sunny, wind-whipped Tuesday, Oct. 13, headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks to spend five days with my son Matt, who lives in Los Angeles. Due to COVID-19, we hadn’t seen each other since Christmas.

COVID-19 led me to Potter, too.

I packed a peanut butter sandwich to stay out of restaurants, but when lunchtime came, I couldn’t find a parking place at the I-80 rest area east of Sidney. Every spot was full, and semis lined the area. I got back on I-80 and decided to find a city park in a town on the tattered western edge of Nebraska.

My next try was Sidney. As I got off I-80 and headed into that town, a gush of memories flooded through me. The last time I was there was 2009 during my 10-week solitary road trip from my home in Cleveland out to Elko, Nev., and back. I’d taken Highway 30 across Nebraska on that journey, and stopped in Sidney for a cup of coffee at a restaurant on a downtown corner. Grandma Jo’s, maybe?

That restaurant is still there, but I drove around and around and couldn’t find a city park, so I gave up, headed west out of town on Highway 30 and followed signs back to I-80.

By now my stomach was begging for that peanut butter sandwich, so when I saw the exit for Potter 16 miles west of Sidney, I got off I-80 and ventured into town.

I crossed the dusty intersection at Highway 30 (“cross traffic does not stop”) and spotted a sign with an arrow that said “business district.” Sure enough, as I rumbled across the UP tracks, I discovered a tidy main street and, best of all, a city park.

This park, empty on this breezy autumn day, sat idly on the corner of Chestnut Street, the town’s main thoroughfare. It was sheltered from the railroad tracks by a neat row of tall pines. The park had swings, a slide and best of all, a picnic shelter. The shelter’s roof looked like the top of a carousel, but instead of gaily painted wooden horses underneath, it held four picnic tables. I’d hoped to eat under the warmth of the sun, not under a roof, but I was grateful for a table. The wind was howling, so I put on a hat, zipped up my jacket and sat down and ate.

I ate in silence, alone. Nobody else was here. Every so often, trucks carrying harvested corn roared past, bumped over the UP tracks and headed south towards I-80.

Across from the park was a modest restaurant, the Potter Sundry. It was busy at noon. A passel of pickups were parked outside. I’d have peeked inside, but I was avoiding crowds because of COVID. Across from that was a bank with a tall neon sign that flashed the time.

After I ate my apple, I poked around a bit. West of the park was a historical museum (an old church?) but it was locked. I peered inside the windows anyway.

I walked north, down the few blocks of the business district in this town of 350 people, past A Collective Gathering gift shop and the post office. Then I heard a distant train whistle, so I hurried down to the tracks and watched a lengthy UP freight train hurry through. My eyes stretched beyond the tracks and out to the yawning prairie that was as golden as grain in the autumn sun.

I wondered what life would be like in a sleepy little town like this, a little splat on the prairie.

At last, it was time to move on. I still had 338 miles to go to Rock Springs, Wyo., for the night.

Thanks, Potter. It was a luscious lunch hour. Poking around new places is what makes travel delicious.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Mary Jane Skala

Mary Jane Skala

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wendell brought us culture
Columnists

Wendell brought us culture

I quickly ran out of topics to highlight when the Axtell Oratorio Society presented performances of Handel’s “Messiah” each spring in central …

Spooky railroad tunnel
Columnists

Spooky railroad tunnel

It didn’t happen on Halloween, but it should have. Earlier this summer, my twin sister, my brother and a friend decided to tiptoe into the Moo…

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone
Columnists

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone

Bubbling mud. Booming caverns. Rising steam. Old Faithful. Locked restrooms. Such were the five memorable days I spent with my son Matt last w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News