Perfect picnic in Potter

By now my stomach was begging for that peanut butter sandwich, so when I saw the exit for Potter 16 miles west of Sidney, I got off I-80 and ventured into town.

I crossed the dusty intersection at Highway 30 (“cross traffic does not stop”) and spotted a sign with an arrow that said “business district.” Sure enough, as I rumbled across the UP tracks, I discovered a tidy main street and, best of all, a city park.

This park, empty on this breezy autumn day, sat idly on the corner of Chestnut Street, the town’s main thoroughfare. It was sheltered from the railroad tracks by a neat row of tall pines. The park had swings, a slide and best of all, a picnic shelter. The shelter’s roof looked like the top of a carousel, but instead of gaily painted wooden horses underneath, it held four picnic tables. I’d hoped to eat under the warmth of the sun, not under a roof, but I was grateful for a table. The wind was howling, so I put on a hat, zipped up my jacket and sat down and ate.

I ate in silence, alone. Nobody else was here. Every so often, trucks carrying harvested corn roared past, bumped over the UP tracks and headed south towards I-80.