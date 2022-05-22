Paul McCartney ‘Gets Back’ in L.A.

Respect and admiration flooded me as I watched Paul McCartney’s Got Back show at the dazzling SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles a week ago. His hair is gray and he’ll be 80 next month, but McCartney performed like a dashing Olympian.

He played three or four guitars. He sat down at the piano, played a bit, hopped up and grabbed another guitar. He strummed a ukelele. He sang 33 songs in nearly three hours without an intermission.

As I watched, I wondered how a man from a working-class neighborhood in Liverpool, England, soared to the Mt. Everest of his profession nearly 60 years ago and still reigns today.

I could say this story begins with a phone call in February. “Mom,” my son Matt, who lives in Los Angeles, said. “Paul McCartney is coming to Los Angeles in May. I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather go with than you. I’ll buy you a ticket for Mother’s Day.”

But this story really begins on a dreary February day in 2017 when Matt and I managed to snag the last two seats on the Beatles Magical Mystery Tour in Liverpool, England.

We hopped aboard a happy little van painted in psychedelic colors. Soon, an aging, balding man climbed aboard and sat down in the driver’s seat. I was chagrined. I feared the tour might be a dud. Then he stood up and said, “I’m Tony. I’m a Beatles fan. I’ve got the best job in the world,” he said, and for the next two hours, he proved it.

It wasn’t just the sights we saw — the cathedral where, at 12, Paul failed to make the choir — but the stories Tony told.

The Beatles grew up in tenements in the shadow of World War II. “John Lennon first lived here,” Tony said, stopping in front of a rowhouse. “A few days after he was born, bombs destroyed tenements just four doors down.”

John’s father disappeared. His mother gave birth to an illegitimate daughter who was taken from her and given to a Norwegian family, and John was sent to live with his aunt. As a teenager, he reconciled with his mother, but one night as she left his home, she was struck and killed by a car. John was 17. The driver was barely punished. “John lost his faith in the establishment after that,” Tony said.

Paul knew loss, too. When he was 14, his mother, a midwife, died of breast cancer. As we passed Paul’s tidy brick childhood home, Tony said Paul began writing songs to assuage his grief. When Paul was worried or upset, his mother would appear to him in dreams and tell him to relax and “let it be.” After one such dream, Paul wrote the song by that name.

We saw the spot where Paul and John met in July 1957. Among other assets, Paul had perfect pitch, and John reasoned that Paul could save the band money by tuning their guitars. We even braved the rain and tramped up to a soggy cemetery to see Eleanor Rigby’s grave.

“It’s difficult to make it big,” Tony told us.“The Beatles faced repeated rejection and frustration.”

Yet last week at SoFi Stadium, 58 years after I’d first seen McCartney perform in Cleveland on the Beatles’ first major U.S. tour, he was still on stage, still playing. He was as tiny as a grasshopper way down there, but that didn’t matter. He loves to perform, and his passion was contagious, flowing and somersaulting through that enormous place.

I watched. I listened. I savored. The audience ranged from small children to an old, feeble man who clung to the banisters and paused to catch his breath as he slowly staggered to his seat. Nobody left early.

Finally, at 11:10 p.m., McCartney sang his last song. “See you next time,” he said.

His most poignant song was “Here Today,” which was a tribute to John Lennon. McCartney said he never told John how much he loved him. “Don’t wait to tell the people you care about most that you love them,” McCartney urged us.

I reached over and touched my son’s arm. What a Mother’s Day gift he gave me.