Pastor's Pen: The outskirts of heaven

Let’s do a little imagining for a moment. Think about a time when, just for a moment, you thought something like this: “Gosh, this is perfect. This is what life’s about.”

What were you doing? With whom did you share this experience? Perhaps these moments don’t last long, but when they come, they’re gifts to savor from God.

Perhaps you can relate to one such experience in my life from last summer. We were eating pizza on a pontoon boat with friends. We were with people who knew and loved us, and we loved them. In that moment, all the cares of the world took a pause, the breeze blew gently and the sky was that peaceful sort of blue. It was perfect.

Craig Campbell sings about such a vision in his 2016 song “Outskirts of Heaven.” In it, he sings about how his grandpa told him, and scripture tells him, that if he believes in Jesus, he’ll spend eternity in heaven. To counter that slightly, Campbell sings in the chorus:

“Lord, when I die, I wanna live

on the outskirts of Heaven,

where there’s dirt roads for miles,

hay in the fields, and fish in the river,

where there’s dogwood trees and honeybees,

and blue skies and green grass forever.

Lord when I die, I wanna live on the outskirts of Heaven.”

Obviously, Campbell has experienced little glimpses of heaven, little glimpses of the perfection of life and the world, in the midst of nature: on dirt roads, in fields and amidst trees, rivers and blue skies.

Yet, while I enjoy and can relate to Campbell’s song, I think it’s important to remember that the full goal of the Christian life is bigger than only a someday place and destination. The foremost goal of the Christian life is about a relationship that grows us into our best selves so that the place and destination — and the fullness of God’s presence — infiltrates every place and every day. Here’s how Paul says it in his Letter to the Philippians:

“It’s not that I have already reached this goal (of the resurrection of the dead) or have already been perfected, but I pursue it, so that I may grab hold of it because Christ grabbed hold of me for just this purpose. Brothers and sisters, I myself don’t think I’ve reached it, but I do this one thing: I forget about the things behind me and reach out for the things ahead of me. The goal I pursue is the prize of God’s upward call in Christ Jesus.” (Phil 3:12-14, CEB)

When we talk about God’s grace, part of our experience of God is the ways God draws us from who we’ve been into who we’re becoming, transforming every place into God’s place one changed life at a time. God’s grace, God’s love, transforms us in a sort of process that we call sanctification — being made into our full, holy selves.

Through our practices and living — prayer, worship, scripture reading, serving others and the like — the Spirit of God works in us to draw us deeper into a relationship with Jesus and nearer to our best selves. It’s our calling then, as Paul says, to press on, to push ourselves, toward the heavenly prize of Christ Jesus himself. We are a people in whom, by the grace of God, the destination is already growing.