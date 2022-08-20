Pastor's Pen: Breathing Jesus' word into our lives

Words. When I am tired, and it is late, I have difficulty communicating at times. I become dyslexic when I speak and flip words around that confuse what I’m trying to convey. As my husband likes to tease me, “Words are hard.”

The Message version of Proverbs 18:21 says, “Words kill, words give life; they’re either poison or fruit — you choose …” Words are used in all sorts of ways in our culture. They can be used to convey feelings, describe events, create division, produce art, make a statement, etc.

The disciples realized the importance of words and of those who spoke them. They lived in a world of religious leaders (Pharisees, Sadducees) who had a lot to say. Then Jesus came into the picture. The words he spoke were at times direct and at other times cryptic and mysterious.

In John chapter 6 we see many of his followers desert him after he describes to them what we now know as the sacrament of communion. After many of them leave, he then asks his 12 disciples in verse 67, “… Are you also going to leave?” To which Simon Peter, the informal spokesperson of the group, replied in verse 68, “… Lord, to whom would we go? You have the words that give eternal life. We believe and know that you are the Holy One of God.”

The disciples, having sat under the teachings of the Pharisees and Sadducees all their lives, saw the fruit they produced. Jesus called them to follow him. Out of all the conventional rabbis, they chose to accept his invitation. They didn’t just sit under his teachings; they lived alongside him and journeyed with him. They saw who he was when the crowds weren’t around and the fruit he produced. While they didn’t understand all his teachings in the moment, they recognized that there was something different about the words that he spoke.

In John chapter 12, Jesus lets us in on the difference. In verse 48 he says, “I don’t speak on my own authority. The Father who sent me has commanded me what to say and how to say it. And I know his commands lead to eternal life; so I say whatever the Father tells me to say.”

That can be hard to wrap our brains around. Not only did Jesus speak what the Father told him to say, he also WAS the word. John 1:1-5 and 14, “In the beginning the Word already existed. The Word was with God, and the Word was God. He existed in the beginning with God. God created everything through him, and nothing was created except through him. The Word gave life to everything that was created, and his life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it ... So the Word became human and made his home among us. He was full of unfailing love and faithfulness. And we have seen his glory, the glory of the father’s one and only Son.”

Christian singer and songwriter Jeremy Camp, in his song “Words of Life” sings,

“’Cause You called me out from the grave

So I can live like I’ve been changed

There is a new song in my soul

And it begins when I breathe in

Your word of life.”

Imagine. What would it look like if we breathed in Jesus’ words of life? Now imagine what the world would look like if we breathed out his words of life?

On the one hand, our world could use fewer words. Technology and social media have made words into a tsunami of information that is at best, overwhelming. Christians can release the Word into the world. He brings light to dark places, truth where there is deception, peace where there is anxiety, clarity where there is confusion and love where there is hate, silencing the deafening roar of the tsunami. Doesn’t that sound refreshing? Speak His Words of life today!