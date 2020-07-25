Sparkling nuggets of blessings are everywhere, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s what Jessica Hollander, an associate professor of English at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, reminded me this week.
I interviewed Hollander for today’s front-page story on what people in Kearney are reading right now. Hollander loves books. She reads every day with her three children and treasures finding private time to read. Then she mentioned something that caused me to put down my pen: She’s also using this shut-in time to savor the joys of Kearney.
A native of Michigan, Hollander, her husband Richard Mocarski and their three children, ages 10, 6 and 3, have lived in Kearney for six years. Richard is from Seattle. Both work at UNK. They usually head home every summer to see their families who are 12 hours away, but they can’t do that this year. Rather than mope and whine, Hollander has turned that into an opportunity.
“My goal for this summer is to appreciate my day-to-day life in Kearney, Nebraska — particularly my own neighborhood, where I go for several long walks every day,” she said.
She is rediscovering Pioneer Park and its splash pad. She loves the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. She relaxes at Yanney Heritage Park. She enjoys the hike-bike trail and the waterfall garden at Harmon Park.
“I’m after the knowing and embracing of a few spaces. They help me feel grounded in this strange time,” she said.
Beyond Kearney, she’s fascinated by the Nebraska landscape — and a bit disturbed by it too. “There are aspects of the landscape that make me feel restless, like I need to drive somewhere where there’s more stuff cluttering up the horizon,” she said.
She has read Willa Cather and Ted Kooser. She has heard Nebraska poets and writers read in the Prairie Arts Brothers Front Porch Series. And Hollander, who teaches creative writing and fiction writing at UNK and won the 2013 Katherine Anne Porter Prize in Short Fiction, is even making Nebraska the setting for all her stories. She has a collection of poems and short stories coming out this summer called “Mythical Places.” Many of its pieces are set in Nebraska.
“Nebraska is distinct from anywhere else I’ve lived. I think the stretches of farmland and sky are really peaceful. I spend as many hours as possible on the bike-run path and in all of our amazing parks,” she said.
Curious about her desire to write about the Nebraska landscape, she now is reading other writers’ connections to their spaces, too.
She’s reading novels that are strongly focused on geographic places like Maine, Massachusetts and Florida.
She’s curious about people’s relationships to their physical space. That, in turn, makes her want to probe her own relationship to Nebraska even deeper.
Hollander has no regrets about staying in Kearney this summer. “My relationship to Kearney grows richer and more complex as I am compelled to stay still and find peace where I am,” she said.
“Some of my friends and colleagues are traveling, but I don’t have the urge to go anywhere. I have come to a peace with being here, being with my family,” she said. “I think it’s healthy for me in a meditative way to settle down and embrace Kearney.”
I’m a relative newcomer, too.
Just like Hollander, I’ve been here six years, but I still feel like I’m an outsider peering in through glass at Kearney.
I’m a native Clevelander. I’ve explored a lot in this city and this state, but so many dusty corners still call my name and beckon me to explore.
Some lifelong residents here grumble that Kearney is boring, but it’s not. Get out and discover it for yourself.