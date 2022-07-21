Outrunning fun on "I" roads during an East Coast jaunt

Last week I was reminded of the old saying from the ’70s, “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.”

I contributed to the problem last week with a quick turn-around trip to the East Coast.

Yeah, it sounds so romantic to talk about a “quick trip to the East Coast,” as if I do that regularly to pick up a package of hot dog buns or box of paper clips. This trip involved Granddaughter X, who had been visiting family in central Nebraska.

We loaded Granddaughter X into the car, stopped at the library for a stack of traditional books and recorded books and then headed out on the open road to take Granddaughter X to the house of some friends in Baltimore, Maryland.

We left on Saturday, drove for 12 hours, stopped to sleep, drove another 12 hours on Sunday, dropped off Granddaughter X in Baltimore, slept there, turned around and headed back to Kearney. We finished the trip on Tuesday evening after racking up a tad more than 2,800 miles. We drove interstate highways all the way.

I generally like to avoid any road with an “I” before the number, as in I-80 or “I-own-the-road.” The back roads feel so much more relaxed.

I remember when I took a driver’s ed class in the early ’70s. The instructor impressed upon us the idea that we should keep one car length for every 10 miles an hour you are driving. At 70 mph, that equals seven car lengths.

All well and good except that using that rule, I think we, as a general population, would never get anywhere. On this trip I regularly looked in my rear view mirror to see cars and trucks, stacked up behind me, about 15 feet from my bumper, while traveling 75 or 80.

Honestly, that’s a little too close for comfort. I mean, if I accidentally rolled a torpedo out of the back of my car, well, I think you get the idea. How could a vehicle tailgating me avoid bumping into that?

In defense of every fool that rode my bumper across the state of Indiana, I understand the desire to get going, to get moving, to put some miles behind you, to hit the road, to make time, to eat up the miles. My driving companion frequently said that our Nebraska license plates would automatically give us a pinch of grace when it came to a highway faux pas such as driving right at the speed limit.

Beyond normal driving etiquette, everyone seemed in such a hurry on these roads. And while I like to think of myself as someone who avoids following the herd, the more hours I spent on those “I” roads, the more I began to take on that personality trait of hurrying for the sake of hurrying.

Somewhere in Ohio or Indiana or maybe Illinois, we finally encountered an accident scene. We detoured on to secondary roads and for once, I felt that I could take a deep breath, look around and enjoy the journey instead of fighting the clock.

That’s when I understood how I became part of the problem.

I have another trip planned to North Carolina next month. In my mind, I see myself avoiding all the interstate roads and traveling only on those two-lane blacktops that meander along gentle riverbeds, crisscross fields of ripening wheat and parallel railroad tracks where jolly hobos sit in empty boxcars strumming the banjo.

My companion suggested that I needed to set aside six to eight months for that trip that seemed to take me back to the early 1930s.

I’m ready to travel back in time so I can avoid contributing to the problem.

THE AUTHOR Rick Brown lives and writes in central Nebraska where he covers the arts and other topics as a journalist and columnist.