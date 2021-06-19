Out on the range with the cattle wranglers

The sun was still hiding under the covers last Saturday when Lori Potter and I headed out to Scott and Kim Fords’ Cross Diamond Cattle Co. near Bertrand for a branding. By the time we arrived at 6:30, the sun had opened its eyes. We drove in to a huddle of cowboys clutching coffee mugs, and saddled horses, and trailers hitched to pick-ups ready to head out.

I felt privileged to be here. This was only my third branding since moving here from Cleveland in 2012.

Lori and I hopped into a pick-up driven by Cauy Bennett and set out for the branding site. We went from pavement to dirt to a winding trail that bumped and swirled down, down, down past flowering yucca into a lonely canyon. We parked and got out among cowboys leading their horses out of the trailers. Soon 15 of them were saddled up. They headed out on horseback and disappeared. Lori and I waited, content. I was as tiny as a flea out here on the Great Plains. On this picture-perfect morning, even the wind was napping.