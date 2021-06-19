Out on the range with the cattle wranglers

The sun was still hiding under the covers last Saturday when Lori Potter and I headed out to Scott and Kim Fords’ Cross Diamond Cattle Co. near Bertrand for a branding. By the time we arrived at 6:30, the sun had opened its eyes. We drove in to a huddle of cowboys clutching coffee mugs, and saddled horses, and trailers hitched to pick-ups ready to head out.
I felt privileged to be here. This was only my third branding since moving here from Cleveland in 2012.
Lori and I hopped into a pick-up driven by Cauy Bennett and set out for the branding site. We went from pavement to dirt to a winding trail that bumped and swirled down, down, down past flowering yucca into a lonely canyon. We parked and got out among cowboys leading their horses out of the trailers. Soon 15 of them were saddled up. They headed out on horseback and disappeared. Lori and I waited, content. I was as tiny as a flea out here on the Great Plains. On this picture-perfect morning, even the wind was napping.
In a little while, the cowboys re-appeared inside a noisy cloud of cattle and thundering hoofs and bawling cows. They began separating calves from their mothers. I wanted to get closer, but a barbed wire fence stood in the way. The others had climbed over it, but they’re old hands at this. I hesitated. Finally, a wrangler grabbed the fence and pulled the wires apart so I could slip through the gaping hole. At last, I had a front-row seat.
I wandered past a pick-up and four branding irons poking out of a hot metal stove. Men were moving fences and rounding up the 205 calves inside a temporary corral. Finally, the show began. Four or five people on horseback rode in among those calves, circled their lassos and began to snag them for the branding process.
I watched, marveling at the way they lassoed those restless calves. The horses paused, their riders roped a calf, then the horses walked forward as the cowboys dragged it gently by its hoof out to the branding area. Some of the calves relaxed, but most wailed, and a few rebelled.
At the branding area, cowboys sat down on either end of the calf while a woman took a nozzle and painted a black stripe of something down the calf’s spine. The Fords’ teenage daughters administered shots.
Meanwhile, a cowboy grabbed a branding iron from the stove and raised it high over his head. He walked to a calf and lowered that branding iron and brought it down on a calf’s left hip. The steam hissed and the calf bawled, but then the calf scampered up to its feet and trotted off.
My apprehension of being so close to horses and cattle vanished. I chatted with Kord Edwards, 6, who used a long white pole to keep the calves close together in the pen. I cozied up to a friendly retired rancher named Justin who’d done branding for 60 years. He explained the process, reminisced and more.
I thought of an East Coast friend who says there’s “nothing” in the Great Plains, He says — and I’m not making this up — that everything from North Dakota south to Oklahoma ought to be cleared out and handed back to Mother Nature. I wondered what he’d say if I dragged him out here next year.
Finally, at 11:30 a.m., with the hot sun high overhead, branding was finished. “I’m tired,” Bennett said. “When I was in high school I could brand all day and not get tired, but I’m beat.” He said branding is rugged physical work, constant motion, bending and stretching and moving fences. He said he’d rest all afternoon.
Back at the Fords’ ranch, we carried plates of steaming hot sloppy joes out to picnic tables under the trees. Next year, I told Justin, I want to help with branding, even if it’s just holding down a calf. “It’s a deal,” he said. I’ll let you know how it goes.