No more divisive words

want to thank Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for his words to NPR’s “Morning Edition” host Steve Inskeep Friday morning. Sasse, a Republican, stated that President-elect Joe Biden won the November election — something he said long before Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Sasse also condemned the rioting.

I’ve been a Republican nearly all my life, but those days are long gone.

My daughter Sara and her husband Peter, who live in suburban Washington, D.C., have canceled plans to take their three teenagers to Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20. “It’s not safe,” she texted Wednesday. My son Matt in Los Angeles texted, too: “I can’t stop watching this.” At 11 p.m. Wednesday, he called me, deeply shaken. “I’ve never seen anything like this in our country, ever,” he said.

Neither have I.

I remember political assassinations, race riots, Vietnam War protests and the Ohio National Guard murders of four Kent State University students in 1970. Kent is just southeast of Cleveland, and I had friends there. But I’ve never seen anything like the desecration of the U.S. Capitol, a worldwide beacon of liberty.