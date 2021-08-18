No flash, just steady, available

I left town for work this week. It was for only 48 hours. I didn’t think my family would miss me much. “Oh, they don’t need me. It’s no big deal,” I thought. I don’t mean to come across as if I’m a martyr because they don’t seem to miss me too much. It’s just, I’m always here. Steady and available, I suppose.
Kids need to be picked up? I can move my schedule for them.
Kids need food? I’ll figure something out.
Kids need homework or projects done? I make sure their dad is on it because that’s not my gift.
Their dad is the fun one. He makes the good food, and plays games and takes them on exciting adventures. He’s the one we all miss when he’s gone for work.
I work from home, but it wasn’t always this way. I’ve done the work outside of the home routine before.
It was hard.
I don’t need to tell you employers aren’t always flexible for working moms.
So, I set out to create my own gig. I worked really hard for many years trying to grow it to a point where I could sustain us financially.
Ten years later, I now run my own business and we’re doing well.
But don’t be fooled. Behind every successful business, there’s a sacrifice being made. It’s just not possible to do all the things we want to do at one time.
Physically, I’m always present.
Mentally, I haven’t been able to turn off my brain to the demands of my business in nearly 10 years.
I’m not proud of that fact. And I’m working on being physically and mentally available. But it’s a challenge.
My girls were still asleep the morning I left. I walked downstairs to give my oldest a hug.
“Bye mom,” Ella, 13, told me. Her eyes still were closed. “Love you.”
She’s emotional like me. I expected that reaction.
And the baby? He’s 4. He gave me the best bear hug. “Please don’t go on vacation, mom!” he cried as he squeezed my neck so tight it hurt.
I can always count on him for a heartfelt reaction.
But it’s our middle daughter, Grace, who surprised me.
Here’s what you should know about our Grace. She’s 11 but acts much older than her age. She’s a leader and loved by friends and teachers, but she doesn’t let her mom get too close. No long talks like her big sister. No emotional hugs like her baby brother. She’s private. And maybe a little embarrassed to be with mom.
I know exactly who she is because I was the same way at her age. And maybe even now.
I quietly opened her door, and sat on the edge of her bed.
“I’m leaving, Grace,” I whispered. “I love you.”
She sat up and wrapped her arms around me. After a few seconds, I tried to pull away but she wouldn’t let go. She pulled me closer and whispered, “I’ll miss you, mom” and in that moment, in the dark of her bedroom, I begged God to never let me forget.
“She’ll miss me,” I thought. “Maybe I’m doing OK at this motherhood gig after all.”