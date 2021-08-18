No flash, just steady, available

I left town for work this week. It was for only 48 hours. I didn’t think my family would miss me much. “Oh, they don’t need me. It’s no big deal,” I thought. I don’t mean to come across as if I’m a martyr because they don’t seem to miss me too much. It’s just, I’m always here. Steady and available, I suppose.

Kids need to be picked up? I can move my schedule for them.

Kids need food? I’ll figure something out.

Kids need homework or projects done? I make sure their dad is on it because that’s not my gift.

Their dad is the fun one. He makes the good food, and plays games and takes them on exciting adventures. He’s the one we all miss when he’s gone for work.

I work from home, but it wasn’t always this way. I’ve done the work outside of the home routine before.

It was hard.

I don’t need to tell you employers aren’t always flexible for working moms.

So, I set out to create my own gig. I worked really hard for many years trying to grow it to a point where I could sustain us financially.

Ten years later, I now run my own business and we’re doing well.