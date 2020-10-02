New windows a challenge

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the three-person crew that installed eight new main floor windows in my house in 3½ days was finishing the outside trim. I was exhausted, despite not doing any manual labor on the project except for moving a lot of stuff Sunday — mostly photography and Press Women related — from a guest bedroom to a bathroom and laundry nook to give the crew window access.
Now I must decide what to do with all that stuff and pledge to dust like crazy in the weeks ahead.
My insurance company approved a new roof and windows more than 18 months ago. The roof, which last was replaced after a 2002 storm dropped hailstones the size of baseballs on it, was done a year ago. Several circumstances delayed replacement of windows that mostly were original to the 1992 house construction.
The new windows look the same as the old ones, so I won’t notice any change unless my winter and summer energy bills are smaller.
I had looked forward to and dreaded this week for a long time. I knew the temporary chaos at our home sweet home would be difficult for me and my kitty Tas.
Even far less ambitious projects, such as routine repairs and furnace checks, that require me to be present are difficult to schedule because I work full time and live alone. They’re doable when I can take time off or work at home and can set appointments that are more specific than “between 1-5 p.m.”
This week’s weather made it OK to have large wall spaces open to the outside for hours. Because that was a safety issue for Tas, the first window replaced was in her room that has her food, water and sandbox.
Tas stayed in the master bedroom most of Monday, spent all of Tuesday and Wednesday in her room, and was back in the bedroom Thursday morning until the window crew moved outside.
I assured her each day that everything would be OK, despite the unfamiliar voices and construction noise. She seemed to believe that a little more as the days wore on, despite not knowing when our lives might return to normal.
Tas has played the “it will be OK” role for me the past 14½ years. Without her, especially during this crazy COVID year and at other difficult times, I think I would have lost my mind.
At the end of each window workday, we both were happy to have the entire house to ourselves and do our usual evening routine.
It will take time for window project sounds to leave my head — the pounding, buzzing and whining of hand and power tools, the vacuum, and people talking.
From down the hall, the nail gun often sounded like gunfire. Sometimes it was easy to think a swarm of killer bees was in my living room or maybe an angry moose.
However, there also was a sweet duet of modern versions of familiar hymns as sung from a cellphone play list and the young woman on the window crew. After a particularly moving duet of “It Is Well With My Soul,” she turned to me as I did Hub work on my laptop at my kitchen island and said that song often makes her cry.
Me too.
She said she moved a month ago from Orlando, Florida, where she had lost her job, to be near a cousin in Kearney and was happy to find a new job right away. She also wants to line up house cleaning and sewing work during her weekends off.
The best part of the window project was its completion.
Tas seemed to smile when I released her from the bedroom Thursday morning and told her we never have to do this again. As we sat in our recliner that evening surrounded by new windows, she slept on my lap and seemed to have sweet dreams.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!