New windows a challenge

This week’s weather made it OK to have large wall spaces open to the outside for hours. Because that was a safety issue for Tas, the first window replaced was in her room that has her food, water and sandbox.

Tas stayed in the master bedroom most of Monday, spent all of Tuesday and Wednesday in her room, and was back in the bedroom Thursday morning until the window crew moved outside.

I assured her each day that everything would be OK, despite the unfamiliar voices and construction noise. She seemed to believe that a little more as the days wore on, despite not knowing when our lives might return to normal.

Tas has played the “it will be OK” role for me the past 14½ years. Without her, especially during this crazy COVID year and at other difficult times, I think I would have lost my mind.

At the end of each window workday, we both were happy to have the entire house to ourselves and do our usual evening routine.

It will take time for window project sounds to leave my head — the pounding, buzzing and whining of hand and power tools, the vacuum, and people talking.

From down the hall, the nail gun often sounded like gunfire. Sometimes it was easy to think a swarm of killer bees was in my living room or maybe an angry moose.