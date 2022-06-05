Never forget the fallen or their families

Memorial Day was five days ago, but the grief and the gratitude it commemorates never fade. Last week, Linn Obery, a friend of mine from Cleveland, sent me an email with his thoughts about Memorial Day.

Memorial Day, he said, isn’t just for remembering those who sacrificed their lives for this country. It’s also a day to pay homage to their families. While those who died can sleep in peace, their loved ones must live with the pain of their losses for the rest of their lives.

Obery was especially touched by the anguish of the Thomas Sullivan family of Waterloo, Iowa. Thomas and Alleta Sullivan lost all five of their sons at sea during World War II. Here’s part of what he wrote:

“The Sullivan brothers were assigned to the light cruiser USS Juneau. On Nov. 13, 1942, the Juneau was hit by a submarine torpedo in her ammo magazines after receiving severe battle damage the night before, and she blew sky high. She sank in 42 seconds. All five brothers perished with her.

“One witness used the descriptive phrase ‘the fury of an exploding volcano.’ The task force commander didn’t even peel off an escort to see if there were any survivors. No one thought anyone could survive such an explosion,” Obery wrote.

“It turned out there were a few. They had a hideous adrift-at-sea experience, losing more each day as it continued. Finally they were found and rescued, but only a couple out of a crew of almost 700 survived. It was a ‘Saving Private Ryan’ without the saving part,” he added.

The U.S. Navy has since named two destroyers in memory of the five Sullivan brothers, but the Navy no longer assigns brothers, or now sisters, to the same ship.

Obery knows that the sailors and all members of the military are the celebrated ones, “but they weren’t the only ones who carried a real burden. The boys died quickly. They may not even have known what hit them. Heroes to be sure; may they rest in peace,” he said.

“But Mr. and Mrs. Sullivan carried that sacrifice for the rest of their days, not only when the Navy captain and chaplain came with the unimaginable news. I suspect there must have been innumerable times when they were stabbed with grief. Passing a schoolyard, or catching a fellow townsfolk’s second glance of sympathy.

“Or maybe just sitting with each other in the living room of a now-suddenly-empty nest. The boys are the remembered ones, but I think Mr. and Mrs. Sullivan carried a real burden,” he said.

Obery remembered the words that Abraham Lincoln wrote to a mother who lost a son during the Civil War. “He wrote of the ‘great sacrifice laid on the altar of freedom’ with such humbly magnificent words. It puts a different cast — almost a sacred one — on this day of remembrance,” he said.

Obery got it right. Memorial Day isn’t just a day for flags, Main Street parades and flowers on the graves of those who served. It’s also a day for the families of the fallen.

Fittingly, we commemorate those who gave their lives. I’ve seen rows of pristine white gravestones dotting the green grass under shady trees at Arlington National Cemetery, and at Gettysburg, Antietam, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Chickamauga. I have seen the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Two of my father’s brothers served in World War II, but my father did not because doctors thought they saw a tuberculosis spot on his lung during a pre-service physical. Another uncle, on my mother’s side, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. My family was fortunate. They all came home.

So many did not. They left mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, sweethearts, children and dear friends to grieve.

As Obery said, it’s the ordinary times when the grief of that absence is so acute. Summer picnics. Packing up the car to go camping. Tucking the little ones into bed. Sharing a cup of coffee on a Sunday morning. The sound of a loved one’s voice.

Those who gave their lives left loved ones behind. Memorial Day is for them, too.