THE AUTHOR Matt Williams of Gothenburg represents District 36 in the Nebraska Legislature. District 36 encompasses the counties of Custer, Dawson and northern Buffalo County.
Last week’s newsletter gave a brief overview of LB1107, the bill that provides additional property tax relief, new business economic development incentives, and funding for the NExT Project at UNMC. I am pleased to report that LB1107 moved through the final two stages of debate and was passed by the Legislature on a 41-4-2 vote on the last day of the session.
The demand for property tax relief has been in front of the Legislature for years. While the call for relief has intensified, it is important to note that property taxes are levied and spent by local governments while sales and income taxes are set and collected by the state to fund statewide programs. The largest consumer of property taxes are schools.
There are several factors that have led to property tax increases, one of which is the repeal of state aid to city and county governments due to a state budget crisis caused by the Great Recession. Another factor is the rapid increase in the value of agricultural, business and residential property. A third factor is a shift in population from rural areas to urban areas, which has altered the distribution of funds to schools under the state aid to education formula.
In response, the Legislature created the Property Tax Credit Fund in 2007. The amount of money appropriated to the fund has increased every year and now sits at $275 million. The funds are distributed to counties, and in turn are credited toward the amount of property taxes owed by property owners based on assessed valuation. The credit is shown on individual property tax statements.
LB1107 maintains the tax credit, and it creates a refundable income tax credit to property owners based on the amount of property tax that they pay to fund local schools. LB1107 appropriates $125 million this fiscal year to pay for the refundable income tax credit. The credit will increase in future years and will be paid for by economic growth over and above the 3.5 percent historical growth that funds current programs.
On another front, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sens. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, Kate Bolz of Lincoln and Ernie Chambers, Sue Crawford, Sara Howard and Rick Kolowski of Omaha for their great service and leadership. These senators are term-limited after spending eight years in the Legislature. The leadership and institutional knowledge that these senators brought to the body will be greatly missed.
As always, feel free to call me at 402-471-2642.