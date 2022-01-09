My slip on black ice

I headed back outside and circled around the rear end of the car, clinging to it, to get to the car door without falling again. I managed to accomplish that. My left leg throbbed, but I needed only my right foot to press the gas pedal and the brake. Gingerly, off I went.

As I drove through Illinois and crossed the Mississippi, I blamed myself for the mishap. Sure, that ice was invisible, but why did I stop there? Pain chewed at my knee and my thigh. I gulped a couple of aspirin. I had no ice. I could not elevate my leg. All I could do was keep driving.

When I stopped for gas, I scrutinized the pavement for black ice before stepping painfully out of the car. I had an apple and potato chips in the car, so I ate lunch in a rest area parking lot. I wobbled as I walked to the restroom.

As I drove, my mind darted back to 1995 when I’d wrecked my left knee on a canoe trip in the Ontario wilderness, That night, as I laid in my tent, my knee felt like broken glass, but we were in the wilderness, far from medical help, and all I could do was wrap the knee in an Ace bandage for five days and keep paddling.