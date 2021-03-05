My rich life as journalist

I know I have too much stuff in my life, ranging from trash to treasure to why did I save that! That was clear the past week as I emptied my Kearney Hub office desk. This is my last day as a full-time Hub reporter-photographer-columnist. I still will write a few stories and a monthly column, and take photos as a “contributor.”
The timing is right. I’ll be 65 on Tuesday and, thanks to my late parents and at least three earlier Potter farm family generations, I have regular income as a landowner.
I’m tired of always being on a deadline, turning in projects I know need more editing, and working on multiple topics and tasks at the same time. Also, the newspaper business is different now than it was during most of my 43-plus full-time years.
I accept that newspapers, present and future, are multi-media businesses. However, my heart and soul is as a print journalist. I’ll never prefer to read a newspaper, book or much of anything else on a screen.
When I started a career that spans all or part of six decades, newspapers actually were papers and the main source of most people’s local and state news. Newsrooms hummed with reporters doing phone interviews or discussing projects with each other, the chatter of emergency scanners, and the many other sounds of putting out a newspaper.
I was age 21 when I started my first full-time job at the Alliance Times-Herald in early January 1978, a few weeks after graduating from Kearney State College. My newspaper career goes back 46 years if I count summer internships at the Holdrege Citizen and work on KSC publications. Add two more for my high school years on the staff of the monthly Wilcox Eagle.
I went to the York News-Times in January 1979 as a reporter-photographer-columnist, and returned to Kearney in early November 1986 after former Hub Managing Editor Steve Chatelain hired me as regional editor.
The goal was to expand the Hub’s coverage of a nine-county region of south-central Nebraska. The mission grew to include a greater focus on agriculture and what Steve accurately believed could be big issues ahead for the state’s water resources, especially in the Platte and Republican basins.
Now, 34 years later, programs, projects and partnerships are in place or evolving to protect endangered species habitat in the Central Platte region and to comply with the Republican River interstate compact, while maintaining irrigated agriculture and local economies.
Many people, including some gone now, deserve our thanks and respect for working together on local, regional and state solutions to protect our water interests and uses. Some of them were not on speaking terms when they started, but they knew it was better to compromise for Nebraska solutions than to have federal laws and courts make the decisions.
As a journalist, I’ve done many things and been many places I wouldn’t have experienced on my own. I covered local sports, Husker football games, floods, tornadoes, fires and Nebraska visits by two presidents; participated in World War II and Korean War Hero Flights to Washington; and went on water tours in Nebraska and several states.
The many things I learned from so many people could fill a library. I’ve also been to many places in Nebraska and other states as a 42-year member of Nebraska Press Women and the National Federation of Press Women.
I traveled to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand in January 2002 with the Nebraska LEAD Program’s 20th class. I went to Tasmania, Australia, in 2003 with Nebraska Women in Agriculture, and to Mexico and Costa Rica in 2007 with LEAD alumni.
I wrote an ag-related series for the Hub after each international trip.
Living and working in Kearney has kept me close to my roots as a Franklin County farm girl and 1974 Wilcox High School graduate. The best part of my job has been visiting farms, ranches, small towns and with people who live and work there.
Any days spent along the Platte River, in a native prairie or driving down a rural road to take photos of people, places and wildlife also are days well spent. I’ll still do that for pleasure or as a freelancer for the Hub or other media.
However, starting Monday, I won’t get up at 6 a.m. most weekdays to do so.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.