My rich life as journalist

I know I have too much stuff in my life, ranging from trash to treasure to why did I save that! That was clear the past week as I emptied my Kearney Hub office desk. This is my last day as a full-time Hub reporter-photographer-columnist. I still will write a few stories and a monthly column, and take photos as a “contributor.”

The timing is right. I’ll be 65 on Tuesday and, thanks to my late parents and at least three earlier Potter farm family generations, I have regular income as a landowner.

I’m tired of always being on a deadline, turning in projects I know need more editing, and working on multiple topics and tasks at the same time. Also, the newspaper business is different now than it was during most of my 43-plus full-time years.

I accept that newspapers, present and future, are multi-media businesses. However, my heart and soul is as a print journalist. I’ll never prefer to read a newspaper, book or much of anything else on a screen.

When I started a career that spans all or part of six decades, newspapers actually were papers and the main source of most people’s local and state news. Newsrooms hummed with reporters doing phone interviews or discussing projects with each other, the chatter of emergency scanners, and the many other sounds of putting out a newspaper.