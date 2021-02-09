My cake a winner after just two tries

I made a birthday cake this week for my mom. It was supposed to be three tiers, with a dainty happy birthday sign on top. But I was in a hurry when buying the ingredients, and failed to purchase all the extra items needed to make it how I usually do, which was the semi-homemade version mom taught me years ago.
Her version is complete with a white cake box mix, sour cream, vanilla pudding and egg whites.
It’s the same recipe she used years before I was born, when she baked wedding cakes out of her basement (and didn’t charge nearly enough). She used the same recipe that today would go absolutely nuts — in a good way — on social media.
She made beautiful cakes, and, at age 72, still does.
I’m not a great baker, but I can make a decent cake when I slow down and follow the steps.
And usually when I make mom a cake with her recipe, it’s guaranteed to be a success.
But this one wasn’t.
“Well,” I said to myself, “I don’t have the extra ingredients, so I’ll just make the recipe on the box.”
But I shouldn’t have made the recipe on the box. I should have returned to the store to buy the extra ingredients the recipe needed. But I didn’t. And I knew better. The recipe on the box is too fluffy and the cakes tend to fall apart.
Or maybe, it’s because I didn’t have enough patience to let the cakes cool before taking them out of the pans. Or maybe it’s because I didn’t have the usual parchment paper to cover the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking. Or maybe it’s because I’ve never been able to bake just like mom.
Either way, the first batch of cakes fell apart.
The second batch turned out better. I added flour and more butter to the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking.
I waited for the cakes to cool before removing them from their respective pans. I tapped on the bottom of each pan to remove them, and they came out intact.
I took my time with the frosting, and added more powdered sugar and just the right amount of homemade vanilla (that yes, my mother made) to make it taste like, you guessed it—mom’s.
In the end, the cake was two tiers and fairly tasty. We didn’t have the dainty happy birthday sign on top because I forgot to buy that, too, but I did have a few candles.
We sang happy birthday with our masks on and mom blew out a few candles.
And then I cut the cake.
And then that cake didn’t fall apart.
It didn’t even taste that bad. In fact, I even heard my husband say, “good cake, Les.”
As usual, I learned a few things from this cake adventure.
1) I should really slow down a little in this life.
2) If I want to do a job well, I need to start with all the correct materials. (My husband tells me this all the time. What does he know anyway?
3) I’m stubborn. I know this about me.
4) I’ll never be able to make a cake just like mom. And that’s OK. It tastes better when she makes it anyway.