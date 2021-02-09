My cake a winner after just two tries

Or maybe, it’s because I didn’t have enough patience to let the cakes cool before taking them out of the pans. Or maybe it’s because I didn’t have the usual parchment paper to cover the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking. Or maybe it’s because I’ve never been able to bake just like mom.

Either way, the first batch of cakes fell apart.

The second batch turned out better. I added flour and more butter to the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking.

I waited for the cakes to cool before removing them from their respective pans. I tapped on the bottom of each pan to remove them, and they came out intact.

I took my time with the frosting, and added more powdered sugar and just the right amount of homemade vanilla (that yes, my mother made) to make it taste like, you guessed it—mom’s.

In the end, the cake was two tiers and fairly tasty. We didn’t have the dainty happy birthday sign on top because I forgot to buy that, too, but I did have a few candles.

We sang happy birthday with our masks on and mom blew out a few candles.

And then I cut the cake.

And then that cake didn’t fall apart.