Much more than just a table

She served my father his final Christmas dinner there, too. He was dying of cancer, but we brought him home from his hospice bed on Christmas Day. He was a ghost of his former self, but we celebrated anyway. She made us turkey and mashed potatoes even though he could barely eat.

Eight years later, when my mother was nearly 87 years old, she stood up at that table at Easter dinner and, after we’d stuffed ourselves with her ham and cheesy potatoes and green beans and biscuits, announced that she was going to sell the house.

We were silent. Our heads knew this day would come, but our hearts wailed in silent protest. We were fastened to this house, and her, like steel cable.

She still had good health, she said, and she wanted to sell while she could handle the process herself and decide for herself where she would live after that. She was thinking of us, too, she said; she didn’t want to wait until she was too feeble and frail to make these decisions alone.