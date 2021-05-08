Much more than just a table

To guests, it is a cozy round table, black with a maple top, but to me, that table is my mother. She died five years ago this July. She bought that table when she moved to a retirement community after 43 years in the four-bedroom house she and my father had built in 1956.
Memories of her whisper to me every night when I sit down at her table. I remember the comfort of her hot meals, her homemade soups and biscuits and spaghetti sauce and waffles and the roast beef. They were all distinctly hers. I have a box of her recipes written in her distinctive handwriting, but no matter how many times I try, I cannot make those beloved recipes taste the same way she did.
I have memories of her bigger table, too, the dining room table in the four-bedroom house that sat 16 if we crammed shoulder to shoulder for Sunday dinners and birthdays and anniversaries and holidays when aunts and uncles and grandparents and cousins and old friends arrived from out of town. We’d sit at the table for hours, eating, talking, lingering with our guests long after the food was gone, when the candles in the centerpiece were nearly burned down to stubs.
My mother fed us there in sad times, too. When my twin sister’s husband died of cancer at 3:30 a.m. on a Sunday and left her to raise four daughters alone at the age of 43, we huddled together at that dining room table for breakfast. My mother gave us solace with scrambled eggs and bacon.
She served my father his final Christmas dinner there, too. He was dying of cancer, but we brought him home from his hospice bed on Christmas Day. He was a ghost of his former self, but we celebrated anyway. She made us turkey and mashed potatoes even though he could barely eat.
Eight years later, when my mother was nearly 87 years old, she stood up at that table at Easter dinner and, after we’d stuffed ourselves with her ham and cheesy potatoes and green beans and biscuits, announced that she was going to sell the house.
We were silent. Our heads knew this day would come, but our hearts wailed in silent protest. We were fastened to this house, and her, like steel cable.
She still had good health, she said, and she wanted to sell while she could handle the process herself and decide for herself where she would live after that. She was thinking of us, too, she said; she didn’t want to wait until she was too feeble and frail to make these decisions alone.
For the next few months, I helped her clean out that house where she had lived for 52 years. She was neat; she was not a hoarder. She took excellent care of her things, yet we found a few forgotten clothes that hung in a closet in dry-cleaning bags from years ago. We giggled at those outfits. We found boxes of old letters and scrapbooks in the basement, and we paused and paged through fading photos of a life that was winding down.
Six years ago, she downsized from that independent living apartment to assisted living. Five years ago, she broke her hip and died. All I have left, physically, are her round table and her watch. They are her only possessions that I can touch, but I have memories that no one can erase, starting with those dinners in her dining room.
I remember the Christmas Eve afternoon she planted tulip bulbs because she didn’t have time to plant them in the fall.
I remember her 10-day vacation with my daughter and me in Montana and Wyoming the summer after my father died. We laughed and saw moose and ate peanut butter sandwiches in Glacier National Park.
The spring that she and I drove from Cleveland to see relatives in Glasgow, Ky., and detoured into Louisville just to drive around Churchill Downs. I cherish those memories on this Mother’s Day, and I am thankful.