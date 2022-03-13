Missing sandhill cranes and all their majesty

I’ve missed many things since I’ve been home with a torn knee ligament for two months, but I especially miss the sandhill cranes. They herald spring in central Nebraska.

Eight years ago, I took my son to see the sandhill cranes when he visited from Los Angeles. He was skeptical, but I promised him an unforgettable show.

Matt and I have rafted the Rio Grande, the Salmon, the American and the Colorado rivers. We have dipped frigid fingers into the Arctic Ocean in Barrow, Alaska. We have watched katsina dances on the Hopi Indian Reservation in Arizona. We have hiked to the top of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland and seen the boyhood homes of John Lennon and Paul McCartney in Liverpool.

But until that nippy March evening, Matt had never seen the sandhill cranes.

I drove to my favorite crane-watching spot, the bridge over the Platte River south of Gibbon. We set up lawn chairs and huddled under blankets at the river’s edge. Crayons of sunset streaked the western sky mauve and magenta and purple. We scrunched our numbing fingers into our pockets and waited.

We watched four Canada geese splash on a spit of land in the river. Then, as if called like monks to evening prayer, cranes began to materialize in the eastern sky. They loomed in the distance like approaching aircraft. One flock here. Two flocks there, then a third, a fourth and a fifth. A sixth circled in behind us, slashing ebony gashes through the dimming sky. “Wow,” Matt said softly.

Cranes amassed over our heads, zooming, skimming, gliding in from the east. High over the cornfield behind us, more cranes headed straight north toward the Platte like evening jets coming in at O’Hare.

“Wow ,” Matt kept saying, over and over, confirming wordlessly what he had told me over supper after two days of driving east from Los Angeles: Nebraska isn’t boring.

As cranes kept coming, I told Matt that experts calculate that 600,000 cranes stop here every year. We wondered who does the counting. Just trying to count the few thousand we saw was challenging enough.

Across the river, a house as green as the first leaves of spring huddled under bare trees. Matt and I wondered what it would be like to live so close to the river, so close to the cranes. A few other people, tightly wrapped against the cold, watched the cranes with us that night. None of us uttered a word.

As the cranes flooded the twilight sky, our eyes devoured their grand dance until at last, as if beckoned by a soft wind, they fluttered downward, spiraling lower and lower like water circling into a drain. At last, their fragile feet touched the river banks.

Abruptly, some lifted off again as if drawn up by a ghostly gale, but then they coiled back down to the river and settled in. He and I watched until the first star glowed like a fresh candle in the clear sky.

In 2018, Matt and my daughter Sara returned to Kearney in mid-March. On their last evening here, I insisted that we go see the cranes. Sara took Matt aside. “Are the cranes really worth seeing?” she asked him. Matt didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” he said.

After supper, we drove to the bridge south of Gibbon, got out of the car, wrapped ourselves in blankets, and watched. Flocks approached, flew in and cried out as they aimed for the Platte. Sara and Matt were transfixed. We didn’t leave until after sunset. Sara drove a rural road back to Kearney, stopping now and then to watch the cranes until darkness shut down the show.

Last year I stood on that bridge in early April as crane season was fleeting, I pointed my phone and turned on the video. Against a cotton-candy pink sunset, the cranes came; and to the east, they were lit by the globe of the full moon. I sent the video to Matt and Sara. They were awed.