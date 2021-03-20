Memory of COVID losses

Exactly one year ago today, the Two Rivers Public Health Department officially began keeping records of COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries. My life abruptly turned down that weedy side road, too. As the health reporter for the Kearney Hub, I waded into the thorny underbrush of stories about high-risk people, closed schools and dying businesses. I wrote about seniors imprisoned in assisted living facilities separated by glass from their families. I wrote about extraordinary kindnesses, and brave volunteers in vaccine trials. I wrote about people who died from COVID.
Last month, on Valentine’s Day, I paused to watch a virtual concert by Robert Mirabal, a Grammy Award-winning Native American flutist from Taos Pueblo, New Mexico.
Mirabal performs every Valentine’s Day at Ghost Ranch, a remote Presbyterian retreat and education center that is a blossom in the desert 65 miles northwest of Santa Fe, New Mexico. I lived at Ghost Ranch for four of the last 10 years. My heart is still there, scattered among its yucca, chamisa and sage.
Ghost Ranch has been closed for the past year due to COVID-19, so Mirabal gave a virtual concert this year. I snuggled under a fleece blanket that Sunday afternoon and settled in to watch.
Mirabal, 55, is an artist who has traveled the globe. His handmade flutes have been displayed at the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. But on this afternoon, he was home immersed in his roots, his native landscape and his culture.
Draped in a heavy wool blanket, he stoked a warm fire outside the ranch’s adobe chapel. He lit sage, then stood in silence and the crackling of flames.
Ghost Ranch was shrouded in clouds. It was silent and still, like the world since March 2020. No visitors hiked on its trails. No vehicles lumbered slowly around its dirt roads. No horses carried riders out to the landscape that artist Georgia O’Keeffe painted.
At last, Mirabal said, “Sickness is an enemy.” Raised by his mother and grandmother in the centuries-old Taos Pueblo, Mirabal grew up speaking Tiwa, not English. His great-grandmother survived the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918-’20.
Native Americans don’t view life in a straight line like we do, he explained, but in a circle, the way seasons come and go. Although Taos closed to outsiders when COVID invaded, its people maintained their ceremonies throughout the pandemic.
His grandmother is 93 now, he said. “We’re still here. Our songs and dances remain. If we live in fear, we’ll never explore and learn what the world is all about.”
Then he rode his horse into the desert hills and looked across the Rio Chama to Pedernal, the flat-topped mountain that his people consider sacred. He paused. In memory of those lost to COVID, he recited “flute-speaks,” a poem he had written.
On this night I will not miss you.
I will not contemplate the eyes that once looked at me in delight
On this night I don’t want to remember you.
I will not close my eyes and imagine touching the air of your skin.
I will not taste the aftermath of what once was.
I want to remember that I tasted love,
The charming taste that only gods taste.
I want to remember the time before you walked through my corridors.
When I had a spring in my step, the flowing hair of a young man.
You loved just as much as I did.
You fought just as hard as I did.
Where, then, are my rewards as I look into the emptiness?
Tonight, someone, something else holds you.
The night drags on.
Every thing I do, touch, look at, whispers your name.
The plates reflect your eyes.
A cup still waits for your lips.
The old door is still open, waiting for the sacred moment
When you step across the threshold. You will never return.
Tonight is my longest night.
Love seems to last forever at times, but love is a drop of water
Created by billions of drops that
Have collected underneath, amongst me. I will never forget.
Neither will this earth on this night of your passing
Rest peacefully, for the living will cry tonight.