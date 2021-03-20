Memory of COVID losses

Draped in a heavy wool blanket, he stoked a warm fire outside the ranch’s adobe chapel. He lit sage, then stood in silence and the crackling of flames.

Ghost Ranch was shrouded in clouds. It was silent and still, like the world since March 2020. No visitors hiked on its trails. No vehicles lumbered slowly around its dirt roads. No horses carried riders out to the landscape that artist Georgia O’Keeffe painted.

At last, Mirabal said, “Sickness is an enemy.” Raised by his mother and grandmother in the centuries-old Taos Pueblo, Mirabal grew up speaking Tiwa, not English. His great-grandmother survived the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918-’20.

Native Americans don’t view life in a straight line like we do, he explained, but in a circle, the way seasons come and go. Although Taos closed to outsiders when COVID invaded, its people maintained their ceremonies throughout the pandemic.

His grandmother is 93 now, he said. “We’re still here. Our songs and dances remain. If we live in fear, we’ll never explore and learn what the world is all about.”