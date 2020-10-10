May I talk to a person, please?

I punched the dermatologist’s name into the search box. Up popped, oh, 103,000 options listed on screen after screen after screen. I pity the businesses on the last page. Few people likely look that far.

A fat chunk of the names were ads. One site was some sleazy referral service with lots of exclamation points. By the time I found the number I’d passed my next birthday.

Early in April, I called the firm that handles my 401k. I was on hold for 25 minutes, repeatedly reminded that all calls are recorded for “quality and training,” whatever that means. Finally, I was hooked up with a curt, restless woman who, I suspect, had had a long day. So had I, but I didn’t matter. She promised to email me the information I requested, but she never did, which forced me to start the Information Death March all over again.

Many businesses no longer put their phone numbers or addresses on their websites. I suppose they theorize that customers use only email, but a website can’t always answer your questions. Calling lets you talk to a person — and isn’t that the point? Despite Zoom and computers, we need to talk to each other.