Mary, Joseph searched

On a starry night in mid-December a few years ago, a friend and I shivered under blankets in a crowd of people near Santa Fe’s Palace of the Governors and watched Joseph and a very pregnant Mary plod their way into the old plaza.

It was bitterly cold. Behind us, the Sangre de Cristo mountains scratched at the sky. It was late. Mary and Joseph were tired.

This was Las Posadas, the annual commemoration of Joseph and Mary’s search for an inn in Bethlehem. The 400-year-old Mexican ceremony has been re-enacted for 31 years in Santa Fe under the auspices of the New Mexico Historical Museum until this year, when it was canceled due to COVID-19.

How ironic, I thought. Our COVID-battered world is like Mary and Joseph on their journey. Everything is closed to them.

Holding a lantern, the holy couple led a procession into Santa Fe’s historic plaza that evening and stopped at an “inn” at a corner of the plaza and asked in Spanish if there was a room for the night. Suddenly a fiery devil with red horns and a red pitchfork leaped out of the darkness on a rooftop above and yelled down at them in Spanish. “Nada!” he shrieked.

The crowd booed.