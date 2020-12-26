Mary, Joseph searched

On a starry night in mid-December a few years ago, a friend and I shivered under blankets in a crowd of people near Santa Fe’s Palace of the Governors and watched Joseph and a very pregnant Mary plod their way into the old plaza.
It was bitterly cold. Behind us, the Sangre de Cristo mountains scratched at the sky. It was late. Mary and Joseph were tired.
This was Las Posadas, the annual commemoration of Joseph and Mary’s search for an inn in Bethlehem. The 400-year-old Mexican ceremony has been re-enacted for 31 years in Santa Fe under the auspices of the New Mexico Historical Museum until this year, when it was canceled due to COVID-19.
How ironic, I thought. Our COVID-battered world is like Mary and Joseph on their journey. Everything is closed to them.
Holding a lantern, the holy couple led a procession into Santa Fe’s historic plaza that evening and stopped at an “inn” at a corner of the plaza and asked in Spanish if there was a room for the night. Suddenly a fiery devil with red horns and a red pitchfork leaped out of the darkness on a rooftop above and yelled down at them in Spanish. “Nada!” he shrieked.
The crowd booed.
Disheartened, Mary and Joseph plodded on to another “inn” on the plaza and knocked again. Again the devil leaped out from above and told them no.
They moved on, but they were rejected a third time.
At last, after they had circled the plaza and reached the 411-year-old Palace of the Governors (hardly a palace; it is a long, sagging one-story adobe that is now a museum), they were given lodging. The crowd was invited into the palace’s inner courtyard for hot cider and biscochitos, a New Mexico Christmas cookie, as a trio of men in sombreros and serapes strummed their guitars and sang Christmas carols in Spanish.
Experiencing holiday traditions like this was one of the joys of living for a few years at Ghost Ranch, a Presbyterian retreat center 14 miles north of Abiquiu, N.M. Abiquiu is 65 miles northwest of Santa Fe and one of dozens of old villages dotting mountain valleys where some people spoke only Spanish until Anglos began to seep into the area around 1970.
Centuries-old traditions are entrenched in that region, and many villages still perform Las Posadas nightly from Dec. 16-24. Each night, a different family welcomes Mary and Joseph in. The woman of the house makes enough tamales to feed the whole crowd.
One sunny November afternoon, my friend Ned and I explored the 970-year-old pueblo of Acoma, which is featured in Willa Cather’s “Death Comes to the Archbishop.” It sits high atop a mesa 350 feet high.
The oldest continuously inhabited community in North America, Acoma was founded as a pueblo around 1150 A.D. In 1599, the Spanish defeated Acoma, and in 1629, the Spanish forced the native men to begin building San Estaban del Rey mission and church.
It was finished in 1642, and it is still standing. Made of adobe and plaster, one wall is seven feet thick. The opposite wall is five feet thick. It is 150 feet long. Now a national historic landmark, it is enormous and bare, with nothing but a dirt floor, a high roof, a crude choir loft and a small altar. On Christmas Eve, people drive up to Acoma for a candlelight Mass in that venerable place.
After we toured Acoma, Ned drove to a high mesa and pointed down to a road that wound up that mesa like a garter snake. “On Christmas Eve,” he said, “They set out luminarias all the way up this road to Acoma.”
People make luminarias by placing fat white candles into a base of sand inside a brown paper bag. On Christmas Eve, luminarias line sidewalks and driveways to light the way for the Christ child, but not this year. Acoma is closed to outsiders due to COVID-19.
Acoma is a beacon of light during this darkened, shades-pulled-down Christmas season. Now that a vaccine has come, maybe, like Las Posadas, doors will finally open after a very long and cold 2020.