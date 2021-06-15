Love made from many special moments

When my sister and I were little girls, my dad read bedtime stories to us. The books varied and changed over the years, but one thing was constant — Dad never missed a night. At least, he never missed a night that I can recall.
The stories were easy at first and often came from a Little Golden Book that my three older sisters read years prior. The pages were usually tattered or riddled with graffiti — a side effect of hand-me-down books. Eventually, Dad started reading longer more complicated pieces and then my sister and I started reading to him. He fell asleep sometimes, which always made us laugh.
One night his poker buddies arrived early, long before Dad had a chance to read to us.
I don’t know if they started without him, or maybe they just waited patiently in our kitchen. Snacks and drinks probably helped the wait. But I do know it didn’t bother my dad. He didn’t rush the process — he didn’t skip a page or cut our reading time short. He made it clear his priorities were his girls.
I’m not sure when we stopped our evening book reading routine. I’d imagine it was around junior high when I was too cool to associate with my parents.
But I do know, I’ll never forget it.
I talked to five publishing houses this week— a few really big ones. They are the publishers that most definitely had a part in publishing the books I read years ago. They are interested in a book idea of mine.
Writing that sentence feels surreal.
At the end of one of my favorite calls, the editor asked if I had any more questions. Instead of asking a question, I told a story. The same story you read above. How my dad never missed a night to read to his girls.
And sure, spending time reading books definitely helped me become a good reader and increased my love for writing and sharing stories.
But what I’ve learned in my 39 years, is that those moments with Dad weren’t about the stories in those books. Those moments with my dad made me feel and know love.
An unconditional love. The kind of love that helps a kid grow into a decent adult. The love that helps an adult land a potential book deal with a very big publishing house.
Mom had a huge part in this too, of course.
I didn’t plan to tell that story to the editor. I think it told itself. Or maybe I just finally realized how important all those little moments can be.
We didn’t have any money. We certainly didn’t have any clout. But we had love. We knew love.
And I know I’m giving that same love to my kids. At least, I’m trying.
This is my reminder to you.
If you ever get caught up in the things, and you worry that you aren’t doing enough, just remember, sometimes just showing up and letting a person know that they are loved is all you need to do.
Make sure that person knows they are more important than a bunch of guys waiting to play poker.
Extraordinary moments are made in the mundane. I’m sure of it.
I don’t know if we’ll get a book deal. But I do know, I’ll keep you posted.