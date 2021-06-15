Love made from many special moments

Writing that sentence feels surreal.

At the end of one of my favorite calls, the editor asked if I had any more questions. Instead of asking a question, I told a story. The same story you read above. How my dad never missed a night to read to his girls.

And sure, spending time reading books definitely helped me become a good reader and increased my love for writing and sharing stories.

But what I’ve learned in my 39 years, is that those moments with Dad weren’t about the stories in those books. Those moments with my dad made me feel and know love.

An unconditional love. The kind of love that helps a kid grow into a decent adult. The love that helps an adult land a potential book deal with a very big publishing house.

Mom had a huge part in this too, of course.

I didn’t plan to tell that story to the editor. I think it told itself. Or maybe I just finally realized how important all those little moments can be.

We didn’t have any money. We certainly didn’t have any clout. But we had love. We knew love.

And I know I’m giving that same love to my kids. At least, I’m trying.

This is my reminder to you.