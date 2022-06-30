Love can sort out a lot of issues

I was a good kid who made good choices, until about age 17.

Then I lost my way.

I got back on track in my early twenties.

I know my life could look a lot different than it does today.

I’m not sure how I did OK (whatever OK means), but I think it’s because I’ve always known love. Unconditional love.

From my family.

From my parents.

From my husband.

From God.

And now, at the age of 40, I finally realize what a blessing that truly is.

I’ll do everything I can to make sure my kids (and their friends) know that love, too.

There is no mistake too big.

I will always love them. Period.

Even if.

Even then.

Even when.

No matter what.

No strings attached.

Maybe that’s a simple way to think.

But maybe simple is exactly what we need.

Unconditional love changed my life.

I pray my kids always feel this love.

I pray you do, too.

