Love can sort out a lot of issues

I was a good kid who made good choices, until about age 17.
Then I lost my way.
I got back on track in my early twenties.
I know my life could look a lot different than it does today.
I’m not sure how I did OK (whatever OK means), but I think it’s because I’ve always known love. Unconditional love.
From my family.
From my parents.
From my husband.
From God.
And now, at the age of 40, I finally realize what a blessing that truly is.
I’ll do everything I can to make sure my kids (and their friends) know that love, too.
There is no mistake too big.
I will always love them. Period.
Even if.
Even then.
Even when.
No matter what.
No strings attached.
Maybe that’s a simple way to think.
But maybe simple is exactly what we need.
Unconditional love changed my life.
I pray my kids always feel this love.
I pray you do, too.
leslie@herviewfromhome