 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Kearney Hub is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Platte Valley Auto

Love can sort out a lot of issues

  • 0

I was a good kid who made good choices, until about age 17.

Then I lost my way.

I got back on track in my early twenties.

I know my life could look a lot different than it does today.

I’m not sure how I did OK (whatever OK means), but I think it’s because I’ve always known love. Unconditional love.

From my family.

From my parents.

From my husband.

From God.

And now, at the age of 40, I finally realize what a blessing that truly is.

I’ll do everything I can to make sure my kids (and their friends) know that love, too.

There is no mistake too big.

I will always love them. Period.

Even if.

People are also reading…

Even then.

Even when.

No matter what.

No strings attached.

Maybe that’s a simple way to think.

But maybe simple is exactly what we need.

Unconditional love changed my life.

I pray my kids always feel this love.

I pray you do, too.

leslie@herviewfromhome

Leslie Means

Leslie Means has contributed columns to the Kearney Hub for almost 10 years. 

 Leslie Means, courtesy
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Passwords over people; technology in control

Passwords over people; technology in control

Since returning to Kearney after a very brief time away, my biggest obstacle has been attempting to resume life using websites, passwords, sign-ins and the so-called #$@% technological wizardry.

Easements become controversial

Easements become controversial

Creating a conservation easement is a voluntary act and landowners have the fundamental right to make personal decisions about their property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News