Lori’s front-row seat

She took me to the humble Wilcox Cafe in her native Wilcox and reminisced about eating Sunday dinner there after church. Here? I thought, aghast. To me, Sunday dinner was enjoyed in an elegant restaurant that required ties and high heels.

In January, Lori took me to see bald eagles at the irrigation canal over the J-2 plant in Dawson County. I’d never heard of irrigation canals, either.

She took me to my first-ever rodeo. I paid my $6 admission (cash only) at that July 4 event in Sumner and clomped up into the bleachers to watch calf roping and barrel racing and bull riding and gawk at tots in cowboy boots. There was even a rodeo clown. This wasn’t some Hollywood set. This was real. My letter about this to my relatives back home ran on for 10 typewritten pages.

Lori took me on the Junk Jaunt, with lunch at the Double T Cafe in Halsey. My mother refused to eat in places like that with beer signs in the windows, but out here, we had no choice. We went on up to a Cherry County ranch owned by Nebraska Press Women member Lynn Messersmith. Messersmith drove me up a weedy hill in her pickup (we weren’t even on a road) and stopped on land so vast all I could do was gawk. “I know every piece of this 6,000-acre ranch like you know your living room,” she said. I was speechless.