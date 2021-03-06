Lori’s front-row seat

In 2012, when I arrived at the Kearney Hub from an upper-middle-class suburb of Cleveland, I didn’t know a combine from a cockroach, but I knew Lori Potter. I’d met her 15 years earlier at a National Federation of Press Women conference.
Now, nine years later, I can say without hesitation that everything I know about Nebraska, I learned from Lori Potter.
Lori, in fact, is why I came to Nebraska. When I took a buy-out from my newspaper editor’s job in Cleveland, I was too restless to retire, so Lori said, “Come to Nebraska. Newspapers are still thriving out here.” Since my children were grown and gone and I guzzle travel like some folks guzzle beer, I followed her advice and came to Kearney.
When I arrived, I felt as lost as a wind-tossed tumbleweed, so Lori set out to show me central Nebraska.
Lori bumped down meandering dirt roads (every road back home was paved) and filled me in about feedlots. She explained pivots, too, which to my city eyes looked like space-age metal spiders hunkered down with the corn. She talked about “combines” (huh?) and grain trucks (huh?) and how those canvas-covered semis that thunder down rural roads in the fall are taking corn to market.
She told me about dryland farming. To an agricultural nitwit like me, “dry land” sounded thirsty, but she said dry land never gets a drop from irrigation.
She took me to the humble Wilcox Cafe in her native Wilcox and reminisced about eating Sunday dinner there after church. Here? I thought, aghast. To me, Sunday dinner was enjoyed in an elegant restaurant that required ties and high heels.
In January, Lori took me to see bald eagles at the irrigation canal over the J-2 plant in Dawson County. I’d never heard of irrigation canals, either.
She took me to my first-ever rodeo. I paid my $6 admission (cash only) at that July 4 event in Sumner and clomped up into the bleachers to watch calf roping and barrel racing and bull riding and gawk at tots in cowboy boots. There was even a rodeo clown. This wasn’t some Hollywood set. This was real. My letter about this to my relatives back home ran on for 10 typewritten pages.
Lori took me on the Junk Jaunt, with lunch at the Double T Cafe in Halsey. My mother refused to eat in places like that with beer signs in the windows, but out here, we had no choice. We went on up to a Cherry County ranch owned by Nebraska Press Women member Lynn Messersmith. Messersmith drove me up a weedy hill in her pickup (we weren’t even on a road) and stopped on land so vast all I could do was gawk. “I know every piece of this 6,000-acre ranch like you know your living room,” she said. I was speechless.
Lori showed me my first sandhill cranes. We went out to watch them on a frosty Saturday morning in a blind near Fort Kearny State Park. Shivering, I plopped down on an upside-down milk bucket and peered out of that blind at cranes. Believe me, I’d never done that in Cleveland, either.
She even took me to a branding. I stood on that wild prairie on that Saturday morning and watched real live cowboys (my first ever) bring in herds of cows and their calves toward branding irons heating on small stoves,
She took me to the Speakeasy, that cozy wooden steakhouse way out beyond Wilcox. She took me to my first-ever bull sale and showed me that raising beef is serious business here in the Great Plains.
Lori always took photos. No matter where we went, she’d vanish with her camera, leaving me to sniff out Buffalo County and beyond on my own, but how could I complain? She gave me a front-row seat to her world. My only gripe: we always left way before dawn because farm-bred Lori rises at 5 a.m.
Lori retired Friday, but she’ll never stop chronicling cranes and black Angus and capturing her rural roots with her camera. Nebraska and Lori Potter are intertwined. I suspect Hub readers think so, too.