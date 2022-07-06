 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking for hope after early shift

It was 2 a.m. The rain was coming down so hard I had to pull over into the nearest gas station. Exhausted and feeling all out of hope, I sat in my car and searched my coat pockets hoping to find something that would dry the tears running from my eyes.

But I didn’t find a tissue. Instead, I discovered an old Tootsie Roll. How long had it been there? I had no idea. But I ate it anyway.

And right there, underneath the glow of that gas station light, I found hope. In a Tootsie Roll.

I called it, “Just one thing.” Find just one thing each day to bring hope and joy.

I started “Just one thing” on that night 13 years ago, when I was an exhausted new mother, working the early, early shift at our local television station. I needed a simple reminder to keep going.

“God, please help me find just one thing to bring joy today,” I would pray. And He always did.

And today, I’m bringing it back.

I can’t seem to come up with words to describe what’s going on in the world. But I can find hope and joy in the smallest moments. And I’m going to make an effort (again) to find it each day. Starting now.

I couldn’t sleep well last night, so I got out of bed early, poured myself a cup of coffee and sat down at my computer to get some work done.

But my son was up early, too. We’re all in a hotel waiting to move into our new home.

“Mom,” he asked in his sweet voice, “want to play checkers with me?”

Checkers. At 6:45 in the morning. With my favorite 5-year-old.

Hope and joy.

What’s your “just one thing” for today?

leslie@herviewfromhome

