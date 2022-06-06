Let’s all raise a paw for dogs in heaven

Sometimes the right words fall into my lap at exactly the right time to clarify my place in life. Just when I thought I might be making a difference in the lives of others — and beginning to carry my own weight in society — I found this quote by Mark Twain: “Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.”

While I am far from perfect, dogs can live an amoral life, sleeping away the afternoon even though the lawn needs attention, eating whatever falls on the floor and sniffing in certain places that would require a coaching session from HR if a human tried that at work. And, as far as I know, dogs are free to marry as many partners as they wish and to enjoy all the benefits of a honeymoon any afternoon of the year.

I suspect Mr. Twain would urge me not to compare apples and oranges when it comes to his quote. Because humans have higher intelligence (mostly), they also have higher expectations.

Dogs concern themselves with three basic tenets of life: Food, sleep and a final one I can only elude to in a family oriented newspaper. OK, if you insist, I will go there — chewing up newspapers on the day my column publishes. See? That fault, arrogance, would keep me out of Heaven, according to Mr. Twain.

While not technically a deadly sin, arrogance might rank a sliver below pride. My remark assumes that dogs can read my column, which I would recommend regardless of their spiritual superiority, and if they did, they would object enough to chew up the entire newspaper, including the sports section.

At the risk of offending the remaining readers who have gotten this far into my essay, I have no love for dogs. There, I said it. Let the scorn — and letters condemning me to a warm spot in the afterlife — rain down. Again, in my defense, about a third of American households live with a dog. My daughter would contend that the rest would welcome dogs into their lives, if not for people like me.

Just considering the statistics; two thirds do not own dogs. If I could get two thirds of the population to agree with me on anything, I just might get into Heaven as a participation prize.

As usual, I have strayed far from the topic of this column. Just like most dogs, I want to live a full and meaningful life, excluding lapping water out of the toilet. I think Mr. Twain hopes I will see the error in my ways and dial back the arrogance, not nitpicking the details. And if Heaven is the home to all these dogs, it might not be a good fit for me.

Years ago, while driving through New York State, I blundered into the city of Elmira in the southern part of the state and saw a tiny roadside marker that said, “Grave site of Mark Twain,” with a small arrow. I followed the additional signs until I found his grave and marker in Woodlawn Cemetery. As I stood there, I thought about the wit and insight of this amazing writer. More than a century after his death, his words still give me an opportunity to reflect on my own life. And like a dog, I try to spend a few quiet minutes at the end of each day to witness the beauty of the world, to think about my life, to slow down and absorb thoughts rather than jogging on the tread mill of life.

And as Mr. Twain said, “Heaven goes by favor,” so I guess I can safely ignore my glaring faults. That leaves me to deal with one, simple additional fear — cats in Heaven.