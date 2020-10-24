Latrine hunt at Yellowstone

It was cold and windy, but we got in line. That wait gobbled up 30 minutes.

We didn’t go to Wyoming to stand in lines, so as we drove, we began to stake out latrines. Out-of-the-way latrines, the ones at empty picnic areas, ones standing forlornly along the road, even the one buried under pines behind the park’s 90-year-old log chapel. Some scenic stops had latrines; others did not.

We pulled into a gas station at Colter Bay, figuring it would have a toilet, but its bathroom was locked tight. Yet, we found an open latrine near the big sign at the park’s northern entrance. I got in line behind a man from San Antonio.

During the next three days, we began to watch for bathrooms like we watched for elk and buffalo.

Friday, we headed north to Yellowstone and resumed our great latrine hunt. At Old Faithful, where hundreds of mostly unmasked people waited for the eruption, both the Old Faithful Inn and the Old Faithful Lodge were closed and locked. One single restroom building was open. After Old Faithful blew its top, the lines at that restroom strung out longer than the Lincoln Highway. We refused to wait.