Kindness of a stranger warms heart on Valentine's Day

The email came on Valentine’s Day without a whisper of warning: “I read about your knee in your column,” a stranger wrote. “I appreciate what you do. I would like to bring you dinner tonight.”

I sat at my computer here at home with a brace locked around my left leg to protect the knee ligament I tore when I fell on black ice six weeks ago. I stared in disbelief at that message.

Someone wants to bring me dinner? I studied the name, but it was unfamiliar. Finally, with a grateful, humble, unworthy heart, I emailed back: I am deeply touched. You may bring me dinner.

Unexpectedly, I felt tears sneak into my eyes. It reminded me again, as if God were giving me a little nudge, that there’s a lot of kindness in the world. Life spills over with it. It’s most often quiet, like prayer.

When I moved to Kearney from Cleveland in 2012, I was struck by the warm, willing generosity of Nebraskans. I’ve written stories about selfless friends who set up benefits for victims of sickness, floods, fires and accidents.

I wrote about a woman who made and gave away hundreds of masks when COVID swept in. I wrote about two women who made hats and donated them to newborns at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Two months ago, I wanted to write a holiday story about a Kearney woman who makes dolls for needy children at Christmas, but she declined. Her joy comes in being anonymous.

When I was a newspaper editor in Cleveland, I was invited to ride on the Santa Train, a 79-year tradition in Kingsport, Tennessee. Since 1942, the Kingsport chamber and CSX Transportation have headed into Appalachia on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Santa stands on a platform at the back of the train and tosses gifts to the blanket-wrapped mountain folk for 110 miles between Pikeville, Kentucky and Kingsport.

“You’ll cry,” the project chairman warned me. He was right. Giving inflated my heart like a balloon.

In 2015, I worked at Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Center in northern New Mexico. Fifteen miles way, deep in an isolated canyon, was a Benedictine monastery. One November afternoon, as skies unleashed a fierce icy rain, a monk pedaled furiously into the ranch on an old bicycle. He’d been on the main highway, but the rain had washed out the dirt monastery road, so he took refuge with us. He had to spend the night.

We leaped into action. Someone paid for his room. Someone else paid for his dinner. Someone else loaned him pajamas. He was deeply, deeply humbled, so very apologetic, but we were thrilled. We loved being able to give.

Since I’ve been laid up, friends have brought pizza, sandwiches, groceries and an old card table so I can do jigsaw puzzles. Instinct taps me on the shoulder and frowns: don’t ask anyone for help, but I have no other option.

Last night, my dinner angel arrived right on time. Instantly, she felt like an old friend. She lifted goodies out of bags, starting with a tossed salad of lettuce, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes. Next came a crescent roll with butter, and a bottle of iced tea.

On a red “Happy Valentine’s Day” paper plate was a hearty portion of pot roast, corn and potatoes. She apologized because the gravy sloshed around in its container, and a few dabs spilled onto my placemat, but I barely noticed. Placemats will wash. The piece de resistance: a fat, scrumptious piece of chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. “I love doing acts of kindness,” she said.

She gave me a Valentine, too. It had two big foil hearts on one side and a handwritten message on the other: “Enjoy a special meal. Put your feet up and watch the Olympic athletes do all the amazing feats we all wish we could do, good knees or not,” she wrote.

“And at the end of the day, may you hear God whisper gently to you, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you.’”

It is hanging on my refrigerator. I may never take it down.