Junk Jaunt’s juicy joys

The Junk Jaunt is like gambling. It’s taking a chance on finding a rich treasure or two. That’s what my twin sister Martha said after a luscious afternoon of stopping and shopping last weekend at the 17th annual Junk Jaunt. She was visiting from Ashtabula, Ohio, a port city on the shores of Lake Erie about 65 miles east of Cleveland that practically rubs shoulders with Pennsylvania.

Martha experienced her first Junk Jaunt in 2013. Back then, I’d lived in Kearney for just a year and still was searching for a few things for my apartment. We found a Christmas tree for $20 and an old desk for $10. It was so much fun she’s wanted to come back ever since.

This year, she did. I wasn’t really looking for anything, but what makes the Junk Jaunt fun is finding goodies you didn’t know you needed.

Saturday, we set off. We traveled from west to east this time, starting at Arnold and moving east along Highway 92 until we picked up Highway 2 at Merna. From there, we drove southeast through Broken Bow, Mason City, Ansley and Litchfield.

Martha was itching to stop at every stop. “There could be a treasure there,” she’d say, scanning out the car window at a particular yard. “Nothing is more American than people setting out their unwanted stuff and getting money for it,” she said.