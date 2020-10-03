Junk Jaunt’s juicy joys

The Junk Jaunt is like gambling. It’s taking a chance on finding a rich treasure or two. That’s what my twin sister Martha said after a luscious afternoon of stopping and shopping last weekend at the 17th annual Junk Jaunt. She was visiting from Ashtabula, Ohio, a port city on the shores of Lake Erie about 65 miles east of Cleveland that practically rubs shoulders with Pennsylvania.
Martha experienced her first Junk Jaunt in 2013. Back then, I’d lived in Kearney for just a year and still was searching for a few things for my apartment. We found a Christmas tree for $20 and an old desk for $10. It was so much fun she’s wanted to come back ever since.
This year, she did. I wasn’t really looking for anything, but what makes the Junk Jaunt fun is finding goodies you didn’t know you needed.
Saturday, we set off. We traveled from west to east this time, starting at Arnold and moving east along Highway 92 until we picked up Highway 2 at Merna. From there, we drove southeast through Broken Bow, Mason City, Ansley and Litchfield.
Martha was itching to stop at every stop. “There could be a treasure there,” she’d say, scanning out the car window at a particular yard. “Nothing is more American than people setting out their unwanted stuff and getting money for it,” she said.
In Broken Bow, one vendor had a six-foot-high wooden Santa Claus and a polished church pew. Sitting on that pew was a pillow that said “junque.”
Outside Merna, she spied pieces of white wicker porch furniture that were perfect for her sprawling Queen Anne house built in the 1890s, but she didn’t want to pay to ship them home.
Just east of Broken Bow, she paid a few dollars for a pretty scarlet sweater and a long-sleeved flannel shirt she could curl up into a corner of her suitcase. “If we’d had a few more hours, I’d probably have found more stuff,” she said as the sun slid down in the western sky and we finally headed back to Kearney.
As always, the people we met at the Junk Jaunt are as fascinating as what they’re selling.
South of Merna, Lee Power of Gibbon told us all about the century-old horse-drawn thresher he was selling. We were fascinated. We’re city people, and farm equipment is new to us.
At the Treffer farm east of Broken Bow, we examined a 75-year-old rust-crusted refrigerator that a buyer wanted to use as a smoker.
And at the Phyllis Zimmer farm just east of Mason City, we chatted with Bob O’Meara, who was selling beat-up license plates and banged-up 70-year-old car hoods that had languished for decades in a family homestead near Eddyville.
Unable to take much home, my sister began shopping for me. She saw antique headboards she said I needed for my guest room, but they wouldn’t fit in my car.
We poked around at a lot more, but at a couple of places, we turned up our noses at the prices. Some vendors forget that people expect prices lower than storm cellars at the Junk Jaunt. My final purchase was six plump homegrown tomatoes for the delicious cost of $1.
These days, eBay masquerades as a contemporary Junk Jaunt, but it’s not half as much fun. The fun is the narrow roads and parched cornfields, and driveways and the friendly people you chat with, and the chili and brownies they’re selling on a collapsible table by the barn. It’s garages crammed with battered rocking chairs, Raggedy Ann dolls and fragile china tea sets that were Grandma’s before she passed away.
“Nothing is more fun than the Junk Jaunt. If we’d had a few more hours, I probably would have found more stuff,” Martha said as we enjoyed spaghetti and those tomatoes at my table Saturday evening. “But it proves that we all have too much stuff.”
Maybe so. But there’s always room for more.
