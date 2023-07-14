I’ll let you in on a secret. I’ve lived in Kearney for 10 years, and I’m still puzzled by this city’s fuss over Cruise Nite.

Trust me: I’ve tried to fit in. A few years ago, I even went to one of those show-and-shine events and perused old cars with their mouths wide open, but soon I got bored and went home.

Then Wednesday night, as I watched the annual Cruise Nite parade past retirement homes, I remembered David Lee.

I met Lee when I covered Kearney’s Lincoln Highway celebration in 2013.

Ten years ago, Lee spent 10 months overhauling his 1953 Ford Crestliner Victoria two-door hardtop so he could drive it for the Lincoln Highway Centennial Auto Tour.

In that tour, owners drove old cars from San Francisco and Boston and met here, exactly 1,733 from either coast, to celebrate the Lincoln Highway centennial.

Lee bought that 1953 gem for $100 in 1976. He named her Rosie. She was so unreliable that he never drove her farther than 20 miles until he heard about the Lincoln Highway centennial. He was so excited that he decided to drive Rosie 1,733 miles from his home in Concord, California, to Kearney.

This was a bit risky. He and his girlfriend Jackie Ferreira had driven their Jeep across parts of the Lincoln Highway in California, Nevada and Utah, but never beyond. Now, he was determined.

Never mind that Rose was 60 years old. “Even if we had to push Rosie, we were going to get to Kearney,” Lee said.

Lee, an equipment mechanic, spent $20,000 to fix up Rosie’s transmission, engine, suspension, brakes and more. Every day, even Sundays, he worked eight and nine hours. He’d often forget to eat dinner. What he couldn’t do, he hired others to do for him.

On June 23, 2013, Lee and Ferreira set off. They drove into pea soup fog as the 100th Anniversary Tour left Lincoln Park in San Francisco bound for Kearney. As they drove over the Bay Bridge, it rained.

As Rosie crawled west, she limped at times. She quit a couple of times. She was prone to vapor lock in high altitudes. Traveling over mountains, she often balked.

In Laramie, Wyoming, she finally stalled.

Ferreira and Helling went into a restaurant and asked for a chest of ice to cool her down. A man came out and helped them push Rosie into shade. He gave them a Styrofoam chest full of ice and instructed them to place ice on top of the fuel pump to help it cool off.

Ferreira got online and found a Ford dealership in Laramie that had the accessory fuel pump the car needed. The dealership installed the pump in four hours.

They spent the rest of the afternoon racing to catch up with the group. They rolled into Mac’s Creek Winery for dinner in Lexington at 8:59 p.m. The restaurant closed at 9 p.m.

As Lee drove Rosie down Central Avenue in the Lincoln Highway Centennial parade, “it was one of the five biggest events in my life,” he said.

After the parade, Lincoln Highway Association West Tour Guide Paul Gilger presented Lee and Ferreira with the Perseverance Award — a piece of tire from a car whose tire had “exploded” as the caravan crept over 272 miles of dirt road in the western Utah desert.

Lee and Ferreira laughed about their pitfalls afterward. They remember that week-long journey “as a prayer and hope.”

Their favorite stops were the Plains Hotel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, built in 1912, and the Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow, Wyoming. It opened in 1911 and still has bullet holes from long-age gunfights.

For Lee, the journey was also a homecoming. In 1892, German immigrants Martin and Minny Bleck homesteaded north of Axtell. Lee is their descendant. Every summer, he and his family came to Nebraska from San Francisco to visit them.

“We saw a lot of good lightning storms, rode horses and helped get water from the siphon irrigation systems into furrows. The windmills had the best-tasting water. We’d put our heads under the cow trough and drink,” Lee told me in 2013.

I’ve never forgotten Lee. He taught me that Cruise Nite isn’t just about cars. It’s about the people who sweat over them and love them, broken fuel pumps and all.