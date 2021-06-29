It’s this writer’s dream come true

I have news. Big, exciting, terrifying, possibly life changing news. I’m not even being dramatic this time. It really is huge. I’m not supposed to be saying much yet, but you guys have been with me on this writing journey for more than 10 years and you deserve to know. And maybe you won’t care. That’s cool too. But when I talk to you all, I feel like I’m chatting with old friends and old friends should know these things.

Plus, I did get permission to share just a little. I’m not that bold to go against rules. At least not at this point in my life. But there was a time.

Back to the point.

Are you ready? I’m ready.

Friends, we got a book deal.

Holy buckets of tacos.

I want to act like I’m totally cool. Like this isn’t a big deal. Like this happens all the time. And it might. But not to me. Not to the girl who once got a 7% on a math quiz. Not to the farm girl who always talked too much and laughed too loud and messed up too many times in college.

Yes, Mom, I’m working on letting all of that go.