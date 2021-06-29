It’s this writer’s dream come true

I have news. Big, exciting, terrifying, possibly life changing news. I’m not even being dramatic this time. It really is huge. I’m not supposed to be saying much yet, but you guys have been with me on this writing journey for more than 10 years and you deserve to know. And maybe you won’t care. That’s cool too. But when I talk to you all, I feel like I’m chatting with old friends and old friends should know these things.
Plus, I did get permission to share just a little. I’m not that bold to go against rules. At least not at this point in my life. But there was a time.
Back to the point.
Are you ready? I’m ready.
Friends, we got a book deal.
Holy buckets of tacos.
I want to act like I’m totally cool. Like this isn’t a big deal. Like this happens all the time. And it might. But not to me. Not to the girl who once got a 7% on a math quiz. Not to the farm girl who always talked too much and laughed too loud and messed up too many times in college.
Yes, Mom, I’m working on letting all of that go.
But it’s happening. This book will be published in the spring of 2023, by a major publisher. And they are going to try to get it into all the big stores (even though I know that often doesn’t happen for first-time authors).
I’m going to tell you that it’s no big deal if it doesn’t get into the major stores as a way to cushion my ego if this thing flops. But it is a big deal, and if you’re the praying kind and could already start praying for me and this book adventure, I would really appreciate it.
Did I just ask you that? I did. It’s OK. I told you I have no chill about this project.
No chill means I’m not calm. It’s what all the cool kids says. At least that’s what my tweens tell me.
How great would it be to get another author from Kearney, Nebraska, on the New York Times Bestseller list?
I told you I dream big, right?
Please know, whether you’ve read my words since the beginning, or you’re just now reading this column for the first time, wondering who the heck I am, know that I’m beyond grateful for you, for my Kearney Hub editor (Thanks Mike!) and this newspaper, for giving me a spot to share my random stories through the years.
I’ll be back chatting about my kids next week — our daughter, Grace turns 11! — but until then, thanks for dreaming with me.