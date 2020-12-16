It’s bedtime for our energetic 3-year-old

My son Keithan has a lot of energy. I’ve mentioned this before. People often comment with things like, “Wow, does he make you tired? I’m tired just watching him.” Yes. Yes, he does make me tired. He’s 3 years old and has the spunk of a puppy on sugar.
When he’s at daycare, he takes nice, long naps to recharge his system. But when he’s at home with me, he stays up all day. And here’s my secret: I prefer it that way.
I know what you’re thinking.
“Leslie, naps are glorious. Naps give kids and parents time to recharge.”
Maybe. But naps also mean my 3-year-old will be up half the night trying to calm that energy. Naps also mean our cuddle time is cut short.
Let me explain.
I’ve been a mom for more than 12 years now. I know how this works. I blink and my kid grows up. I’ve seen it happen to my girls who now are almost teenagers. I’m certain they, too, were just 3 years old.
And I know the same thing will happen with Keithan, so I’ve been trying harder to pause and remember the moments that may be our last.
Our normal bedtime routine looks something like this. Brush teeth, read books, listen to music, sing songs and rock for a few minutes before finally crawling into bed. He might wake up a few times after that to use the bathroom or beg for more water. It usually ends with me, exhausted, feeling like I’ve been chasing a greased pig.
But on the nights when he hasn’t napped, he crawls his sleepy body into my lap, lays his head on my shoulder and begs to read more books. And then, he’ll wrap his not-so-tiny arms around my neck as we rock and softly sing together, “Silent Night” and “Jesus Loves Me.” The room is dark and silent and I just keep rocking, even though, at that point, his nearly 40-pound body is crushing me.
And then he’ll whisper, “I love you, too, Mommy,” into my ear, and my heart, which has already melted into a pile of mush, somehow melts even more.
In the silence, when it’s just my guy and me, I’ll chat with God, begging for more time with my sweet babies.
Because I know, someday soon, this moment will be our last. And even though it’s happening right in front of my eyes, I won’t know it. That’s just the bittersweet beauty of life, I’m learning. We all grow up; the seasons keep changing. I’m not sad as they grow older — I love all stages — but I never want to forget.
