It’s bedtime for our energetic 3-year-old

My son Keithan has a lot of energy. I’ve mentioned this before. People often comment with things like, “Wow, does he make you tired? I’m tired just watching him.” Yes. Yes, he does make me tired. He’s 3 years old and has the spunk of a puppy on sugar.

When he’s at daycare, he takes nice, long naps to recharge his system. But when he’s at home with me, he stays up all day. And here’s my secret: I prefer it that way.

I know what you’re thinking.

“Leslie, naps are glorious. Naps give kids and parents time to recharge.”

Maybe. But naps also mean my 3-year-old will be up half the night trying to calm that energy. Naps also mean our cuddle time is cut short.

Let me explain.

I’ve been a mom for more than 12 years now. I know how this works. I blink and my kid grows up. I’ve seen it happen to my girls who now are almost teenagers. I’m certain they, too, were just 3 years old.

And I know the same thing will happen with Keithan, so I’ve been trying harder to pause and remember the moments that may be our last.