Is Jenny behind the mystery of the leather glove?

Getting into my car one afternoon in late January, I spotted a dark brown man’s leather glove tucked against the side of the driver’s seat, down near the floor, facing the driver’s door.

Whose was it? How did it get there? I had no idea. I am divorced. My children are grown and gone. I could not recall the last time a man got into the driver’s side of my car.

I found that glove in the late afternoon of Jan. 24, right after the orthopedist imprisoned my left leg in an ankle-to-thigh stiff brace to repair the medial collateral ligament I’d torn when I fell on black ice. I’d hobbled out to my car, but I couldn’t squeeze in behind the steering wheel because my leg wouldn’t bend. I had to unbuckle the brace so I could drive.

Instead of driving home, I drove to my car dealer to see if some wizard could shove that front seat back farther so I could get into the car wearing the leg brace.

That’s when I saw the glove. A single glove. It was well-worn, a bit frayed on the ends. It was brown as mahogany, with a little pattern of some kind poked into its edges. It just sat there, abandoned, like a baby in a basket left on the steps of some random house.

At first I assumed that someone had lost that glove as he got out of my car, but as I thought about it, I realized that no man had driven my car lately. I’d driven alone on the 3,000-mile round trip jaunt home to Cleveland at Christmas, taking a zigzag route visiting relatives in Muncie, Ind., Middletown, Ohio, Ashtabula, Ohio, Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Aldie, Va. I thought of each of those stops and who I visited. Nobody drove my car.

However, just to be sure, I took a picture of that brown-as-dark-tree-bark glove and sent it to the men in my family - brothers, son, son-in-law, nieces’ husbands, etc. Nobody claimed the glove.

I recalled a friend backing my car out of my brother’s narrow driveway, but he said it wasn’t his, either. My grandson moved my car in his family’s driveway, but he’d never seen that glove.

I even sent a photo of that glove to the car dealership where I’d inquired about the car seat, but nobody claimed it there, either.

I was stumped. Maybe the glove had been hiding there undetected for months, camouflaged by the black car seats and the black floor. I bought the car used, but if that glove belonged to the previous owner, I’d assume the dealership would’ve spotted it before I drove it off the lot.

What do you do with a single glove? Not even Goodwill would want an old orphaned glove.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, I got an email from my niece Molly, who lives in Muncie, Indiana, and with whom I stayed at the start of that December journey. She sent a photo of black sweat pants, size medium. “We found these sweats behind an old cabinet in an upstairs closet in the bedroom you stayed in. Are these yours?” she wrote.

No, I responded. I’m not missing any sweatpants. “We don’t know where these came from,” she wrote back.

Hmm. A missing glove? Forgotten sweatpants? Maybe these missing pieces are the work of Jenny, a pesky ghost who shadows my friend Marj Becker. So many things in Marj’s Denver home — and previous homes — go missing and then turn up in odd places that Marj is certain a ghost is hovering around. She named that ghost Jenny.

Things, you ask? Things like a wallet, found in a dusty guest bedroom. A missing credit card found under a stack of old paperbacks. Her late husband’s pliers found in a kitchen drawer a year after he died.

Marj says Jenny emits a unique fragrance when she’s around. I haven’t sniffed any odd perfumes lately, but if Jenny put that glove in my car, I wish she’d come take it back.