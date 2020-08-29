Indy 500 tradition alive

When COVID-19 broke out in March, I didn’t worry about missing my 44th Indianpolis 500 in May, not even as Kearney, in effect, shut down. I was certain that by Memorial Day weekend when the Indy 500 was scheduled, life would spring back to normal. I was wrong.
When they rescheduled the race for Aug. 23, I again assumed I’d be there. However, in late June, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway emailed and said only 175,000 fans, not 250,000-plus, would be allowed in. They would re-seat all 175,000 fans to keep them socially distanced. No more than two people could sit together. We had a week to decide if we were coming, and if we chose not to, they would transfer our 2020 tickets to the 2021 race.
My heart belly-flopped. The Indy 500 is a 97-year, five-generation tradition in my family with 25 of us attending. Missing it would make me feel as rickety as an old skeleton. Texts and emails flew.
But slowly, painfully, we all opted not to go, wary of COVID-19 and “a mere” 100,000 spectators, but our angst became moot. On Aug. 3, Speedway owner Roger Penske closed the race to fans because COVID-19 was surging in Indiana.
Now I had a new dilemma. After being at that race with family since Richard M. Nixon was president, how could I watch it alone way out here on the Great Plains? So when my niece invited me to her home in Muncie, Ind., to watch the race on TV with my twin sister, another niece and their families, I said yes. My two anxious children urged me to reconsider, but off I went.
Traveling during COVID-19 required few adjustments. I tucked two masks into my suitcase. I packed a peanut butter sandwich to eat at an interstate rest stop. When I stopped for a break at a McDonald’s in Brookfield, Mo., masks were required and all orders were take-out only, so I put on the mask, went in, and ate my ice cream at a picnic table outside.
That night, I stopped at a quiet motel in Monticello, Ill. I ordered lasagna from a cozy Italian restaurant that had just reopened after being closed for COVID. Masks were required here, too. I took my lasagna back to my motel. My room was directly off the parking lot — no inside hallways — and it had a microwave where I heated instant oatmeal for breakfast.
I felt protected from COVID-19 until I arrived in Muncie Saturday and we went kayaking on the White River. The kayak rental place was jammed. They crammed this mostly young, reckless and maskless (except us) throng into old school buses for the bouncy ride to the put-in. The bus driver, a retired fellow, didn’t wear a mask either.
Once on the water, those rollicking kids formed cozy circles with their tubes, plucked bottles of Jack Daniels out of their coolers and floated and drank all afternoon. No wonder COVID-19 cases are soaring there.
The 500 was a bit novel this year, but it was still Indy. We did our annual family race pool via Zoom. We’d paid our $5 entry fees online. Out in Sherman Oaks, Calif., my son Matt put on the black-and-white checkered suit he always wears to the race and drew drivers’ names for the 23 of us watching from Muncie, Aldie, Va., Middletown, Shaker Heights and Sylvania, Ohio, and West Orange, N.J.
On Sunday, we watched the race in Molly’s family room. There was no pre-race parade, no roar of engines and no hot sun, and just six people instead of 250,000, but it was still the 500. Down at the track, fans set up lawn chairs across from the Speedway. One man paid a stranger $400 so he could build a treehouse in that stranger’s back yard that overlooked the Speedway.
COVID-19 finished dead last Sunday. My family’s race tradition came out on top. Best of all, my pool pick Takuma Sato won the race — but so did I. He drove only 500 miles. In my round trip I drove 1,600 miles, and the pool money I won with Sato helped pay for my gas.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!