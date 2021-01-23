Inauguration Day images

A year ago, in late December, I stood in a dim gallery in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and read the Declaration of Independence. It was sealed under glass. I stared at the 243-year-old signatures of the founders of our nation and tried to breathe life into them. They were not just names; they were real people.
As I moved aside, a man and a woman of Middle Eastern descent stepped up. As they studied it, they talked softly in their foreign tongue. I wondered what they were saying. The principles in that document are a rarity in much of the world.
I clutched those memories Wednesday. As I watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden and felt optimism pour like cream over our bruised nation.
For me, a lifelong Republican until I fled the Donald Trump hoax three years ago, seeing sunshine sparkle over the U.S. Capitol again drenched me with joy and hope.
It was a day of smiles. I admired the colorful coats of Amy Klobuchar and Jill Biden and Kamala Harris. I got a kick out of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ sensible wool mittens, but I wondered why he and the rest of the crowd eschewed hats. I know men’s hats are out of fashion, but bitter wind is a vicious assault on bare heads.
I was inspired and humbled by the poetry of joyful Amanda Gorman, who at 22 years old is the National Youth Poet Laureate. She wore bright colors, too.
Then there was the music. The national anthem was impeccably sung by Lady Gaga, and when Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land is Your Land” and segued into “America,” she included a verse in Spanish. I wanted to applaud. It gathered all those of Mexican descent all over this country, not only here but my friends in New Mexico who speak Spanish as often as English.
And when Garth Brooks invited TV viewers all across this land to join him in “Amazing Grace,” I got teary. It was corny, but it worked.
Periodically, the cameras focused on the 200,000 small American flags waving on the National Mall, a wavy sea of red, white and blue representing the public that was forced to stay away for security reasons because of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The evening before, the Mall had been the site of this nation’s first tribute to the 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19. It was long overdue.
As I watched the inauguration, I texted friends and relatives all over the country. In suburban Washington, D.C., my daughter Sara and her husband had planned to take their three teenagers to the event; school is closed there on Inauguration Day. As they watched the ceremony on TV, Sara got texts from her friend Jayne in Ashby-de-la-Zouche, in England, where the inauguration was being shown live. Jayne kept texting questions: Who is that person? Why do they do that?
In Shaker Heights, Ohio, my niece Meghan kept her three kids, ages 12, 9 and 6, home from school so they could watch. After the ceremony, YouTube had educational videos like why a lunch is held after the inauguration (except this year.)
It was an exuberant day of joy, scrubbed clean of division, name-calling, cruel remarks and lies.
Biden invited all members of Congress — both parties — to attend Mass with him before the inauguration. Democrats and Republicans sat together on the U.S. Capitol steps, reminding me of the words of President Abraham Lincoln: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Lincoln is right.
My only quibble: the broadcasters who kept yakking during the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. I finally turned to C-Span to watch in silence.
At the end of Inauguration Day, the Rev. Silvester Beaman, pastor at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del., offered an eloquent benediction.
“We need a president who is after the heart of God,” Beaman told NBC News on Monday. “In these terrible times, if anybody can bring healing and reconciliation to a divided country, if we give him room to work, Joe Biden can be that person.”
To that, I add “Amen.”