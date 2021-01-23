Inauguration Day images

Then there was the music. The national anthem was impeccably sung by Lady Gaga, and when Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land is Your Land” and segued into “America,” she included a verse in Spanish. I wanted to applaud. It gathered all those of Mexican descent all over this country, not only here but my friends in New Mexico who speak Spanish as often as English.

And when Garth Brooks invited TV viewers all across this land to join him in “Amazing Grace,” I got teary. It was corny, but it worked.

Periodically, the cameras focused on the 200,000 small American flags waving on the National Mall, a wavy sea of red, white and blue representing the public that was forced to stay away for security reasons because of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The evening before, the Mall had been the site of this nation’s first tribute to the 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19. It was long overdue.

As I watched the inauguration, I texted friends and relatives all over the country. In suburban Washington, D.C., my daughter Sara and her husband had planned to take their three teenagers to the event; school is closed there on Inauguration Day. As they watched the ceremony on TV, Sara got texts from her friend Jayne in Ashby-de-la-Zouche, in England, where the inauguration was being shown live. Jayne kept texting questions: Who is that person? Why do they do that?