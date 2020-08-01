I had a bad dream the other night. I dreamed that my oldest grandchild Brendan was turning 16 on Monday. At sunrise, I realized that this was no dream. Brendan really will turn 16 on Monday.
We grandparents ooh and ahh when our grandchildren are born, these wee babies with dimples and bodies as pliable as sacks of flour. Even when they begin to babble and scramble up on two feet, we think they will stay little forever. We are wrong.
I remember the day Brendan was born. My daughter Sara and her husband Peter lived in Simi Valley, Calif. I was on a church youth group work camp on South Dakota’s remote Lakota Sioux Reservation, a place so remote that Sara couldn’t contact me. It was the police who finally called and told me to call my daughter. When I heard her tell me I had a grandson, I cried.
Three weeks later, I flew from my home in Cleveland to Los Angeles to meet him. As Peter gently slipped him into my arms, waves of awe swam through me. He wore a fuzzy blue sleeper. His eyes were closed. He was so new, a precious gift.
I saw him three times that first year. One year later, Sara and family moved to Indianapolis. Five hours from Cleveland, it was a mere hiccup compared to that three-hour flight. Some might say I missed a lot being even five hours away — preschool Christmas pageants, sleepovers, babysitting — but I happily indulged in entire weekends.
We made Christmas cookies and popcorn. He loved geography, so we’d park ourselves in front of the enormous U.S.A. map on his bedroom wall and I’d show him all the places I’ve visited.
I was with Brendan at his first Indy 500, that 97-year-family tradition. He was the first member of the fifth generation to go.
We played Indy 500 time trials around a traffic circle outside his house with his younger twin sisters. They raced on their bikes. I held a stopwatch.
Every year, he and I ran the family Indy 500 pool. We’d collect $5 from each family member — 25 people or so — and let each person pick two drivers’ names out of one of Brendan’s baseball caps. If your driver won the 500, you got the money.
In 2015, when he was 11, he and his family moved to Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England, for two years, a lengthy business commitment for his dad Peter, who works for Rolls-Royce. “What an experience you’ll have!” I told him enviously. He did. The family traveled all over the British Isles and Europe.
I flew over to visit twice. I saw Brendan learn soccer, I walked with him and his sisters to school every morning.
We worshiped at Westminster Abbey, probed the Tower of London, tasted Indian food, explored dusty British estates and skulked around Stonehenge. When it was time for me to fly home, he resisted. “Stay, Grandma,” he said. Alas, I could not.
By the time they returned to the U.S. he was 13 and taller than Big Ben. Last year, they moved from Indianapolis — a long drive from Kearney, but do-able — to Aldie, Va., an hour east of Washington, D.C. Too far, unfortunately, to drive.
When I flew east to visit last fall, I saw his traveling soccer team win the Virginia state title for 15-year-olds. When I visited again in June, I watched him learning to drive. He’s made the varsity soccer team. When my cellphone stumps me, he spits out the remedy. When I asked what he might want to be, he replied quickly: “An aerospace engineer.”
I won’t be there to watch him blow out those 16 candles Monday, but I’ll hear the clock ticking. His teenage years are tumbling by. In the blink of an eye, he’ll be off to college.
Someone told me once that I’d love my grandchildren more than my own children. No. Never. But they’re equally special. At first you hope these precious babies will stay little forever, but each year brings new joys, and you’d never go back. My only twinge as Brendan turns 16 is the silent reminder of my own mortality.