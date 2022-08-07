I'm addicted to crossword puzzles

Hebrews’ first high priest. Five letters.

Unappetizing food. Four letters.

Angler’s casting plug. Seven letters.

Zog I, for one. Eight letters.

Clues like these from New York Times crossword puzzles are my bedtime stories. Every night, I crawl into bed, prop up against my pillow, plunk a crossword puzzle book in my lap and try to coax my drowsy brain to decipher such clues before I turn out the light.

In the morning, sipping a cup of coffee, I pick up that puzzle again. This time, for reasons known only to the puzzle gods, the answers that had refused to surrender the night before pour out liberally onto those little squares like champagne. This is the best part of the day.

My mother would be proud. She did a crossword every afternoon when she got home from teaching fifth grade. She took puzzles to bed, too. I dabbled in easy crossword puzzles when I was young and, like Jack scrambling up the beanstalk, soon graduated to tough ones. I want a challenge. I do all my puzzles in ink.

The Sunday New York Times crossword became my gold standard. It appears in the newspaper every Sunday. One summer afternoon years ago, I headed out to my deck with a glass of lemonade and settled in for a long mental slog. I simply wanted to see if I could do it.

It was long, all right. After two hours, I set the puzzle aside, mystified by clues like “Lachrymal” (seven letters) and “Parliament prize” (four letters) but too stubborn to quit. That evening, I went back to it, and the next evening, too. I pored over my tattered Webster’s Dictionary and paperback Roget’s Thesaurus because I’d never heard of at least one-third of the words in the clues, but I kept plugging away. When I finished it, I felt like I’d conquered Everest. The next Sunday, I went at it again.

Solving a New York Times Sunday puzzle is a bit easier now; it’s still a grind, but that’s the fun. Every puzzle is 21 squares down and 21 across and has 73 black squares. At first, I stare, stymied. “Choice for travelers to New York.” Five letters. “Sticks figure.” Four letters. I am stumped. But then I spot an easy clue, like “Back – – hour” (shop sign). Little by little, I get an answer. Soon I’m off and running — sort of.

You see, every Sunday puzzle has a quirky theme that applies to about eight or 10 clues. These clues have a question mark after them. The answers to these clues are always a pun related to that theme. For example, in a puzzle entitled Elmer Fudd, the answer to the clue ”Obstetrics” is “womb service.” “Turning down a satirical magazine subscription” is “waiving Mad.” Fudd has a slight speech impediment, you see. I suppose the puzzle-makers are telling us not to take this so seriously, but who are they kidding? I insist on finishing every puzzle completely, and I will not look at the answers (always printed in the back) until I do.

My only assistance is three paperback crossword puzzle dictionaries (yes, three), where I can look up oddball answers like the capitals of obscure African countries and old Finnish kings, but even the New York Times Crossword Puzzle Dictionary often fails me. This week, I couldn’t find the definition of “Guidian” in any dictionary, or on Wikipedia and Wiktionary, either.

This week, my favorite paperback crossword puzzle dictionary fell apart. It was only a year old, and the cover had fallen off months ago. Alas, now it is split in two on page 412 near the end of the “F” section, right in the middle of a handy list of French words. As those A-F pages fluttered to the floor, I practically cried. I don’t speak French. Now when I need a French word, I’m stuck.

But I still have the F-Z section of that dictionary, and I’ll use it until I can get a new one. I need it. Right now, I’m stuck on the clue “bedim.”