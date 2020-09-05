 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to support youths through times of uncertainty

How to support youths through times of uncertainty

Only $5 for 5 months

“I understand.” “Don’t worry, it’ll be all right.” “You will be fine.” “Don’t let it bother you so much.” “At least you have food to eat.” “You’re just a kid. Wait until you’re an adult and have ‘REAL’ problems.”

With the greatest of intentions, each of us has used at least one of these phrases to support our child or teen. It’s just as likely we have heard such phrases from loved ones who are trying to console us.

To sense the effect of those words, please do the following:

1. Think of your greatest concern this week.

2. “Feel” the emotions related to this concern.

3. Imagine telling a loved one your concern.

4. Imagine your best friend, parent or partner saying one of the above phrases.

5. What did you experience emotionally? Physically? Thoughts? Actions?

6. Write or make a video about this experience.

Now:

1. Think of your greatest concern this week.

2. Feel the emotions related to this concern.

3. Imagine telling a loved one your concern.

4. Imagine your best friend, parent or partner saying:

a. “It sounds like you’re feeling really worried/sad/lonely/scared.”

b. “I can’t imagine how tough this is for you right now.”

c. “This is a difficult situation. It makes sense that you’re having a tough time.”

d. “I would probably react/feel like you do in your situation, too.”

e. “I’m here now and I’ll just listen if you need somewhere to vent.”

f. “Do you want to look at your options to help you feel better?”

5. What did you experience emotionally? Physically? Thoughts? Actions?

6. Write or make a video about this experience.

Being a parent is definitely the toughest thing I have ever done!

Now, with the uncertainties in our world related to COVID-19 and other social issues, our role as parents is even more difficult. I offer these strategies (active listening) as ways to interact with your child, teen — actually everyone, because these are practical and caring words that often build trust, open lines of communication and promote healing, recovery, empowerment and action.

Keep the following in mind:

- PARAPHRASE: To restate what someone said with fewer words without changing the meaning to show you are listening and heard what the person said. (Example: “a”)

- EMPATHY: The ability to “understand” (or “recognize”) and share feelings with someone. (Examples: a, b, e)

- VALIDATION: Recognition or affirmation that a person and/or his or her feelings/opinions are valid or worthwhile. (Examples: c, d)

- NORMALIZATION: The process of recognizing an action/emotion/thought as “normal” or “typical” given a particular situation or circumstance. (Example: c)

We all are in this COVID-19 pandemic together. However, many people, including children and teens, face increasing loneliness, anxiety, depression, self-doubts, worries, conflicts with loved ones, temptations and/or use of substances and aggression/frustrations. The uncertainties are difficult, but I hope these ideas may be helpful in connecting with your child/teen.

Dr. Krista Fritson is a clinical psychologist and is a member of the UNK Psychology Department and BCCP HealthyMINDS.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indy 500 tradition alive
Columnists

Indy 500 tradition alive

When COVID-19 broke out in March, I didn’t worry about missing my 44th Indianpolis 500 in May, not even as Kearney, in effect, shut down. I wa…

COVID-19 reporter frustrated
Columnists

COVID-19 reporter frustrated

The letter was handwritten with a black felt-tipped pen. It bore no signature and no return address, and its message was as stark as that blac…

Everyone, wear your mask
Columnists

Everyone, wear your mask

For the first time since March 15, I decided to head back to church last Sunday. I gambled that with social distancing and with parishioners w…

Safely vote in 2020
Columnists

Safely vote in 2020

The timing of the current U.S. Postal Service management flare-up is interesting and disturbing. It was 100 years ago this week that the 19th …

Don’t judge book by cover
Columnists

Don’t judge book by cover

As a child, I learned from my parents, teachers and at Sunday school the basics of interacting with people: Treat others as I want to be treat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News