How to support youths through times of uncertainty

“I understand.” “Don’t worry, it’ll be all right.” “You will be fine.” “Don’t let it bother you so much.” “At least you have food to eat.” “You’re just a kid. Wait until you’re an adult and have ‘REAL’ problems.”
With the greatest of intentions, each of us has used at least one of these phrases to support our child or teen. It’s just as likely we have heard such phrases from loved ones who are trying to console us.
To sense the effect of those words, please do the following:
1. Think of your greatest concern this week.
2. “Feel” the emotions related to this concern.
3. Imagine telling a loved one your concern.
4. Imagine your best friend, parent or partner saying one of the above phrases.
5. What did you experience emotionally? Physically? Thoughts? Actions?
6. Write or make a video about this experience.
Now:
1. Think of your greatest concern this week.
2. Feel the emotions related to this concern.
3. Imagine telling a loved one your concern.
4. Imagine your best friend, parent or partner saying:
a. “It sounds like you’re feeling really worried/sad/lonely/scared.”
b. “I can’t imagine how tough this is for you right now.”
c. “This is a difficult situation. It makes sense that you’re having a tough time.”
d. “I would probably react/feel like you do in your situation, too.”
e. “I’m here now and I’ll just listen if you need somewhere to vent.”
f. “Do you want to look at your options to help you feel better?”
5. What did you experience emotionally? Physically? Thoughts? Actions?
6. Write or make a video about this experience.
Being a parent is definitely the toughest thing I have ever done!
Now, with the uncertainties in our world related to COVID-19 and other social issues, our role as parents is even more difficult. I offer these strategies (active listening) as ways to interact with your child, teen — actually everyone, because these are practical and caring words that often build trust, open lines of communication and promote healing, recovery, empowerment and action.
Keep the following in mind:
- PARAPHRASE: To restate what someone said with fewer words without changing the meaning to show you are listening and heard what the person said. (Example: “a”)
- EMPATHY: The ability to “understand” (or “recognize”) and share feelings with someone. (Examples: a, b, e)
- VALIDATION: Recognition or affirmation that a person and/or his or her feelings/opinions are valid or worthwhile. (Examples: c, d)
- NORMALIZATION: The process of recognizing an action/emotion/thought as “normal” or “typical” given a particular situation or circumstance. (Example: c)
We all are in this COVID-19 pandemic together. However, many people, including children and teens, face increasing loneliness, anxiety, depression, self-doubts, worries, conflicts with loved ones, temptations and/or use of substances and aggression/frustrations. The uncertainties are difficult, but I hope these ideas may be helpful in connecting with your child/teen.
Dr. Krista Fritson is a clinical psychologist and is a member of the UNK Psychology Department and BCCP HealthyMINDS.
